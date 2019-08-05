Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy lights up training camp with naval cannon arm

Depending on who you believe, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, now entering his third NFL season, is a dark horse candidate for the 2019 MVP . Sure, he's going to have to make The Leap™, and yes, he's still behind Mahomes, Rodgers, Luck, Brees, Wentz, and Brady in terms of QB odds at a distant 200/1, but still, that's a pretty good table to sit at in the ol' NFL cafe. As it turns out, however, Trubisky, might not even be the best QB at Bears training camp, a title that currently belongs—as of August 5th, 2019—to head coach Matt Nagy, who one-upped his guy with this freshly minted dime on Monday morning.

Nagy didn't unleash his inner Uncle Rico out of nowhere, though. The Bears' ball coach quarterbacked at the University of Delaware between 1997 and 2000 before forging a six-year AFL career that included stints at the New York Dragons, Carolina Cobras, Georgia Force and the Columbus Destroyers, all actual AFL franchises and not store-brand teams on a rights-free football app game, in case you were wondering.

But before we get too carried away with all this quarterback controversy talk, it's probably worth mentioning that Trubisky fired the first salvo this weekend at the Bears' scrimmage game—a veritable pigskin Sputnik that punched a pair of holes in the ozone (one on exit and one on reentry) before finally plummeting back to earth in the corner of the end zone. Maybe 200/1 is a pretty good value after all...