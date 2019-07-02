Trending
Longshots

The most popular bet for NFL MVP is a guy that is probably not going to win NFL MVP (but, VALUE!)

By
3 hours ago
Mitch Trubisky
Don Juan Moore

Chicago Bears third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky appears like he is going to be a nice player for a long time. He made a great jump from his rookie to sophomore seasons in every statistical category, including the most important one: winning. In year two he went 11-3 as a starter, posted a TD:INT ratio of 24:12 and rushed for over 400 yards and three touchdowns and had the Bears a double doink away from facing the L.A. Rams in the Divisional round. All signs point to another year of improvement for the UNC product, and with the Bears current roster construction, maybe even a run at the Super Bowl.

What about an NFL MVP Award? Ok, ok, let's pump the brakes.

Well, actually, gamblers are not pumping the brakes at all. In fact, according to Caesars Palace, Trubisky is currently their most popular bet to win NFL MVP. That'd be some third-year JUMP:

Of course, this does not mean Trubisky is the favorite, not by any stretch. That designation belongs to Patrick Mahomes at 4/1, followed by Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck at 8/1, then Drew Brees and Carson Wentz at 10/1 (Tom Brady is at 12/1, calm down Pats fans). Trubisky is a distant 200/1, which is why he is so popular of a bet, because of the "value."

Will Trubisky win the NFL MVP? Almost certainly not, but at those odds, it's a very attractive bet. He showed noticeable improvement a season ago under the tutelage of now second-year head coach Matt Nagy, whose offensive style closely resembles that of his former boss Andy Reid, who knows a thing or two about putting points on the board and just had a first-year starter in Mahomes win the MVP. Nagy's offense, which incorporates plenty of short, quick passes that result in big gains thanks to the speedy weapons on the field, gives Trubisky no choice but to thrive in year three.

Add in the fact that Trubisky is one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the NFL, and this bet gets even sexier. They'll probably want him to run less given injury concerns, but he should still be good for a few rushing touchdowns and some decent yardage. If Trubisky plays a whole season, cuts his interception count in half and improves in the other categories, there is no reason he can't be in the conversation, which makes his 200/1 odds feel like they should be around 80/1 or even 60/1. That's where the value comes in and that's why he's garnering some action.

I've drank the kool aid and I will be hopping in on this one. What you've just read is a degenerate talking himself into a bet he would have never made otherwise. MITCH FOR MVP!

RELATED: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky signs autograph for his backup QB, has no idea its his backup QB

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Degenerate Nation

Will PETA interrupt the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? That and the rest of our favorite...

37 minutes ago
America The Beautiful

The best Team USA uniforms in Team USA history

41 minutes ago
The Grind

Tom Brady's on-course cursing, J.R. Smith's clubhouse shopping spree, and golf's new power a

2 hours ago
Longshots

The most popular bet for NFL MVP is a guy that is probably not going to win NFL MVP (but,...

3 hours ago
Wimbledon 2019

The many vibrant shades of Nick Kyrgios on full display during first-round Wimbledon match

3 hours ago
Just a Flesh Wound

Nothing to see here, just a rugby player snapping his dislocated knee back into place and the...

a day ago
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 1, 2019
National Holidays

8 things you can buy with Bobby Bonilla's annual Mets salary

July 1, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Kawhi Leonard, don't go to the Lakers

July 1, 2019
Absolute Scenes

The British broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox games in London has been absolutely electric

June 30, 2019
Not Safe For Life

Brooks Koepka gets cheeky (again) while on vacation with girlfriend Jena Sims

June 29, 2019
Oh There Goes Gravity

The song of the summer is this remix of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" using only MLB player names

June 28, 2019
Golf Pads

You have to see the house/resort former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bought from a former...

June 28, 2019
Alternate History

MLB London Series: What would baseball look like if America lost the Revolutionary War?

June 28, 2019
Flying High

Let's just say the Red Sox aren't flying economy to London

June 27, 2019
Cool Freebies

Senior golfers are *really* excited about getting the full Notre Dame football experience this...

June 27, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

J.R. Smith finally played Pine Valley—and then bought the entire pro shop

June 27, 2019
Met On Met Crime

It's gotten so bad for the Mets that the team's play-by-play man is (politely) destroying one...

June 27, 2019
Related
The LoopWill PETA interrupt the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Con…
The LoopThe best Team USA uniforms in Team USA history - Go…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods gets a special delivery in the mail: hi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection