The Comeback Kid

Chad Johnson trying out to be an XFL kicker is the best news we've heard all week

By
an hour ago

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when the best receivers in the National Football League were Terrell Owens 1A and Chad Johnson 1B. In 2005, Johnson reeled in 97 grabs for 1432 yards and 9 TDs. He was bonafide superstar. He even changed his name and everyone was like hell yeah, and went along with it. That's how good he was. Little did we know then, but his "He Hate Me" heel turn to "Ochocinco" would lay the groundwork for the best football story of the week 15 years later: Chad Johnson is trying out for the XFL . . . as a kicker. Yes, this is as real the toilet you're currently sitting on.

RELATED: Every NFL team should send offers to USWNT’s Carli Lloyd after watching her boot these perfect field goals

Honestly, the only thing we're loving more than the idea of seeing The Artist Formerly Known as Ochocinco on a professional football field in the year 2020 is his hew newfound humility. And before you pass this off as a big publicity stunt for the Houston Renegades, these is some precedent here. Johnson is 1/1 on actual NFL kicks . . .

. . . and has apparently drilled 60- and 70-yard kicks in sea-level practice scenarios.

Loading

View on Instagram

Not bad, Mr. Ocho. Not bad at all. Only one hurdle now lies between Johnson and the unlikeliest second act in football history: Do they let kickers wear 85?

