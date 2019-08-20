Every NFL team should send offers to USWNT’s Carli Lloyd after watching her boot these perfect field goals

It's tough to be an NFL placekicker these days. Ever since extra points got moved back from being shoe-ins to being 33-yard kicks from the 15-yard line, it seems like about half the number of NFL field-goal kickers have turned over. It's tough out there to be kicking for a living.

Now, NFL kickers might be even on higher alert with U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd making field goals look routine at a joint practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Though the tweet below says Lloyd was booming 55-year-old kicks, the video shows Lloyd making kicks from about 35 yards. But semantics aside, these kicks had some serious distance on them. The last one looks like it would've been good from 50 yards.

And another angle:

RELATED: Canada is VERY pissed Carli Lloyd and Co. celebrated their 13-0 drubbing of Thailand in the Women's World Cup

If you're an NFL general manager, you have to get Lloyd's agent on the phone to negotiate a contract as soon as possible. At least get her in camp to compete with the other kickers on your roster. The New York Jets recently waived Chandler Catanzero after he missed two extra points in a preseason game at Metlife Stadium. Imagine Lloyd, the New Jersey native, kicking in front of the hometown Jersey crowd? That's how you get people in the seats. That's a marketing win. Plus, it looks like Lloyd would be a significant improvement from the existing options for the Jets.

We've seen former rugby players and kickers from men's soccer make it as NFL kickers. Consider this the start of the petition to get Lloyd on an NFL roster.

Pinterest Ira L. Black - Corbis Carli Lloyd celebrates during the ceremony on the steps of City Hall after the ticker tape parade down Broadway and through the Canyon of Heroes after Team USA's 2019 FIFA World Cup Championship title.

RELATED: Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS