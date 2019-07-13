Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

Tyrrell Hatton has gained quite a reputation for the way he shows his emotions on the golf course, in both good times and bad. While some tour pros would try to shake a narrative like that by changing the way they act, Hatton just continues to add to his anger management highlight reel. On Friday at the Scottish Open he may have had his angriest—and most dangerous—moment yet.

At the 433-yard par-4 10th at The Renaissance Club, Hatton's drive found the left rough and left him with a short iron in. Already well off the lead and likely not in the best mood, Hatton took a hack and hated the shot immediately. Before Golf Channel cameras could even show the result, the Englishman turned and whipped his club so hard it left the camera frame in less than half a second. Have a watch:

Put this club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame. Also, if there is a "I'm so disgusted with myself I'm just going to fold my arms and stand here and think about what I did" Hall of Fame, you can toss that in there too.

Luckily, it appears there were no fans in the direction the club was helicoptering, so no one was hurt. The only thing hurting was Hatton's pride.

Of course, he went on to get up and down for par, something all the amateur club throwers watching at home could never dream of. He also went on to play his final eight holes in three under without a bogey to shoot five-under 66, so perhaps the period of self-reflection was worth it. Nobody does that better than Hatton. Never forget when he made his caddie answer the question "have you seen a worse golf shot?" at Bay Hill in March:

Hatton followed up Friday's eventful round with a seven-under 64 on Saturday, which currently has him just a shot off the lead, though the leaders are still in the early portion of their rounds. Can you imagine if he goes on to win the same week as this club throw? That'd be the full Hatton experience.

