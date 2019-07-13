Trending
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

By
3 hours ago

Tyrrell Hatton has gained quite a reputation for the way he shows his emotions on the golf course, in both good times and bad. While some tour pros would try to shake a narrative like that by changing the way they act, Hatton just continues to add to his anger management highlight reel. On Friday at the Scottish Open he may have had his angriest—and most dangerous—moment yet.

RELATED: Tyrrell Hatton buys putter at Golf Galaxy, promptly matches his low round of the season

At the 433-yard par-4 10th at The Renaissance Club, Hatton's drive found the left rough and left him with a short iron in. Already well off the lead and likely not in the best mood, Hatton took a hack and hated the shot immediately. Before Golf Channel cameras could even show the result, the Englishman turned and whipped his club so hard it left the camera frame in less than half a second. Have a watch:

Put this club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame. Also, if there is a "I'm so disgusted with myself I'm just going to fold my arms and stand here and think about what I did" Hall of Fame, you can toss that in there too.

Luckily, it appears there were no fans in the direction the club was helicoptering, so no one was hurt. The only thing hurting was Hatton's pride.

Of course, he went on to get up and down for par, something all the amateur club throwers watching at home could never dream of. He also went on to play his final eight holes in three under without a bogey to shoot five-under 66, so perhaps the period of self-reflection was worth it. Nobody does that better than Hatton. Never forget when he made his caddie answer the question "have you seen a worse golf shot?" at Bay Hill in March:

Hatton followed up Friday's eventful round with a seven-under 64 on Saturday, which currently has him just a shot off the lead, though the leaders are still in the early portion of their rounds. Can you imagine if he goes on to win the same week as this club throw? That'd be the full Hatton experience.

RELATED: Tyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration left him asleep "next to the toilet"

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

3 hours ago
Absolute Units

The height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow Celtics rookie will scramble your brain an...

July 12, 2019
Hidden Talents

According to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt roller is...Steve Kerr?

July 12, 2019
Viral Videos

Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

July 11, 2019
Makes You Think

The NFL offseason has Jacoby Brissett pondering big questions...like is the sun actually hot?

July 11, 2019
Frickin' Laser Beams

This shot from Justin Thomas sounds more like a heat-seeking missile than a 3-wood

July 11, 2019
Golf Course Crash Course

British Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of the British Open rota

July 11, 2019
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the...

July 11, 2019
WAGs

Jena Sims dominates ESPYS style like Brooks Koepka dominates major championships

July 10, 2019
Gambling

Tony Romo favored to repeat at Lake Tahoe, Charles Barkley remains the longest of long shots

July 10, 2019
Viral Videos

Viktor Hovland imitates Stephen A. Smith with legendary—and completely random—answer

July 10, 2019
Fashion Faux Pas

Jon Rahm gets roasted by fellow European tour pro Thomas Pieters for his outfit at Wimbledon

July 10, 2019
Field of Dreams

Ohio man builds real-life Field of Dreams in backyard for himself—er—his five-year-old son

July 10, 2019
Open Glossary

British Open 2019: 11 British Open terms you need to know

July 10, 2019
Troll City, USA

Virginia's Ty Jerome wore an incredible shirt with a UMBC logo on it to summer league

July 10, 2019
Viral Videos

Miguel Angel Jimenez executes the #BottleCapChallenge with ease, might incorporate it into his...

July 9, 2019
Viral Videos

Matthew Wolff and Ho-sung Choi side-by-side on the range is a golf nerd's dream

July 9, 2019
Keep Sports Weird

Matthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly strangely effective) motions in sports...

July 9, 2019
Related
The LoopPut this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into th…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Why this Open is not a British O…
The LoopThe height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection