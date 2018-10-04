Tyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration left him asleep "next to the toilet"

If there was a silver lining for American golfers after losing the 2018 Ryder Cup , it's that they probably felt a little better than their victorious opponents when they woke up on Monday morning. After all, you can't get a good night's rest by sleeping on the bathroom floor.

Such was the case for Tyrrell Hatton, who admitted as much during the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday. "Sunday night was a bit messy," Hatton told Sky Sports. "I got back into my room at four in the morning. And then, always the sign of a good night is when you fall asleep next to the toilet."

Of course, crazy Ryder Cup celebrations on both sides are nothing new. After Europe won in 2014, a disheveled Jamie Donaldson gave an interview on Monday morning in which he said he was still drunk . At least, Hatton went to bed. Well, went to sleep, that is.

