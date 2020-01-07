Trending
Let's Get Nuts

These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

By
2 hours ago

If you, like us, are already preemptively dreading February 3rd—that dark day, hungover day farthest from football's glowing sun—then we have some good news for you: The XFL, which kicks off Saturday, February 8th, just announced their proprietary rule changes and they are every bit as batshit crazy as they were back in 2001 when Jesse Ventura could be found frothing from the mouth as two semi-pro super mutants with nicknames on the backs of their jerseys played a game of potentially deadly football chicken instead of just flipping a coin.

While the "The XFL Scramble" has gone the way of Ol' Yeller, the reanimated Xtreme Football League is still rolling out plenty of wacky new wrinkles that maybe, just maybe might make it a viable option for your football-starved self come February. Highlights include...

  • The return of the kickoff return: Kickers will kick from the 25 yard line, while coverage team lines up on the 35. The coverage and return teams cannot move until the kick is fielded or has been in play for three seconds. Touchbacks come out to the 35. Kicks that land short of the 20 yard line or travel out of bounds, will subject to to a 10 yard penalty, with the ball spotted at the 45.

  • There are no extra point kicks: After a touchdown, teams must run an offensive play, with the option of starting from the 2, 5, or 10-yard line (worth 1, 2, or 3 points respectively.) Yes, nine-point touchdowns are now a thing.

RELATED: 10 ways the XFL can stick its (second) landing

  • The coffin corner is dead, long live the coffin corner: All punts that travel out of bounds inside the 35 yard line are placed at the 35 yard line. Coverage teams cannot break the line of scrimmage until the ball is kicked. Someone get Devin Hester out of retirement STAT.

  • Express checkout OT: Overtime consists of 5 lightning rounds, with each team running one play from the five yard line. Each score is worth two points. Yes, two-point touchdowns are now a thing. The team with the most points after five rounds wins. If teams are still tied after five rounds, overtime proceeds round-by-round until the tie is broken.

  • THE DOUBLE FORWARD PASS: Tired of your boring, single-forward-pass life? Well, get ready, because the XFL is introducing a second forward pass into the boudoir to spice things up. But hold your horses, bucko. Both forward passes must occur behind the line of scrimmage. In other words, this just reduces the likelihood of the botched-lateral scramble. But hey, sometimes the sizzle is better than the steak . . . especially if you're eating at Applebee's.

In summary, if you thought the XFL was just Vince McMahon's MAGA-branded attempt to reclaim football from the anthem kneelers, then you don't know Vince McMahon very well. The man literally cannot leave well enough alone. NFL feeder league? Forget it. Elaborate buy-out ploy? Nah. NO-HOLDS-BARRED-FOOTBALL-PATRIARCHY-SMASHING-ADRENALINE RUSH? Now, you're on to something. Time will tell how these innovations bear out on the same old rectangular gridiron, but if you're desperate enough—and you probably will be after six whole days of football-less existence—the XFL may just be worth a Saturday afternoon of your time.

RELATED: The Loop's officially unlicensed XFL jersey name generator

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Zen Masters

Andre Iguodala says all he needs is a one-bedroom apartment and his clubs, has this life thing...

30 minutes ago
The Grind

Justin Thomas passes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed's enemies list grows, and Pat Perez’s $8,000...

an hour ago
Let's Get Nuts

These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

2 hours ago
Road Trip

Gardner Minshew bought an RV

4 hours ago
Lists

What is the dumbest athletic achievement you are proud of?

January 6, 2020
House of Horrors

Mike McCarthy survived a sleepover at Jerry Jones' house before being hired as the new Cowboys...

January 6, 2020
Stone Cold

Kendrick Perkins' 8-year-old son is already better at basketball than you

January 6, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Should Tom Brady retire? Pros and cons from a hater's perspective

January 6, 2020
Captain Kirk

Kirk Cousins has three words for you, and you'll NEVER guess what they are (just kidding)

January 5, 2020
Clothes Calls

Justin Thomas questions his choice of white pants when he wrecks them with mud during Friday's...

January 3, 2020
Only The Browns

This clip of Baker Mayfield calling Freddie Kitchens "an idiot" is literally too good to be...

January 3, 2020
Fired Up!

Give this NFL analyst all the Emmys for his amazing "Wolf of Wall Street" speech in defense of...

January 3, 2020
The Pefect Storm

Nashville meteorologist warns of "Super Titan Storm" set to hit New England on Wild Card...

January 3, 2020
Proud Papas

Lou Williams continues fantastic trend of pro athletes naming kids after their own...

January 3, 2020
Cancel Refs

This is it, this is the worst spot of the ball in the history of the Gator Bowl, and maybe...

January 3, 2020
Viral Videos

Behold the greatest golf trick shot/beer pong setup ever

January 3, 2020
Fashion

Rickie Fowler’s attire in Hawaii has once again lit the Internet on fire

January 2, 2020
Happy Holidaze

Dan Snyder kicks off press conference on January 2nd with a casual "Happy Thanksgiving"

January 2, 2020
Related
The LoopAndre Iguodala says all he needs is a one-bedroom a…
Golf News & ToursWhy 2019 U.S. Amateur champ Andy Ogletree's return …
The LoopJustin Thomas passes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed's …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved