Trending
Pop Quiz

Can you tell these fake PGA Tour tournament names from their real-life counterparts?

By
7 hours ago
Waste Management Phoenix Open - Round One
Scott Halleran

Rejoice, golf fans of earth. After months of finger nail-shredding anticipation, it is finally time for the first-ever Rocket Mortgage Classic, yet another iconic installment in the long, proud history of ridiculous PGA Tour tourney names. Next to college football bowl season and the [checks notes] Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, there's no greater collision of unabashed branding and linguistic gymnastics in all of sports and to celebrate the birth of this new modern classic, we assembled nine real PGA Tournament names from over the years with nine we totally made up on the spot. Think you can spot the difference? Go on and hit us with your best shot.

ANSWER KEY AT BOTTOM (DO NOT CHEAT, WE WILL FIND OUT AND WE WILL PUBLICLY SHAME YOU

1. CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

2. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

3. Chili’s #WhereBusinessHappens Matchplay

4. PODS Championship

5. Los Hermanos Albuquerque Cup

6. Wilfred Brimley Diabetes Awareness Shootout

7. Canon Sammy Davis Jr. Greater Hartford Open

8. Cadillac Eldorado Las Vegas Open Hosted By Dean Martin's Nephew Jeff

The Caddy
LMPC

9. Booz Allen Classic

10. Windows 2000 Open

11. Kruger Industrial Smoothing Human Fund Invitational

12. Kaiser International Open Invitational

14. K-Mart Greater Greensboro Open

Major Retailers Begin Black Friday Sales Thanksgiving Night
Tasos Katopodis

14. Greg Norman’s Shark Tank Par 3 Classic

15. Humana Challenge in Partnership With the Clinton Foundation

16. Ronco Showtime Rotisserie Set It and Forget It Pro-Am

17. National Car Rental Classic at Walt Disney World Resort

18. CinnaBon Jovi Celebrity Challenge

PGA TOUR - AT&amp;T National - Preview Day 3
Stan Badz

ANSWER KEY

1. CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges - Real

2. A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier - Real

3. Chili’s #WhereBusinessHappens Matchplay - Fake

4. PODS Championship - Real

5. Los Hermanos Albuquerque Cup - Fake

6. Wilfred Brimley Diabetes Awareness Shootout - Fake

7. Canon Sammy Davis Jr. Greater Hartford Open - Real

8. Cadillac Eldorado Las Vegas Open Hosted By Dean Martin’s Nephew Jeff - Fake

9. Booz Allen Classic - Real

10. Windows 2000 Open - Fake

11. Kruger Industrial Smoothing Human Fund Invitational - Fake

12. Kaiser International Open Invitational - Real

13. Greg Norman’s Shark Tank Par 3 Classic - Fake

14. K-Mart Greater Greensboro Open - Real

15. Humana Challenge in Partnership With the Clinton Foundation - Real

Humana Challenge In Partnership With The Clinton Foundation - Final Round
Jeff Gross

16. Ronco Showtime Rotisserie Set It and Forget It Pro-Am - Fake

17. National Car Rental Classic at Walt Disney World Resort - Real

18. CinnaBon Jovi Celebrity Challenge - Fake

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Viral Videos

Dustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender reveal in heartwarming fashion at a PGA Tour...

2 hours ago
Blue Crush

The Washington Nationals are bringing back the Expos...well, sort of

4 hours ago
Never Change, DJ

Dustin Johnson gets asked if he remembers the week after his U.S. Open victory, responds in...

7 hours ago
Pop Quiz

Can you tell these fake PGA Tour tournament names from their real-life counterparts?

7 hours ago
Say What?!

Don Nelson says he played poker around a dead guy (yep) and smokes a lot of weed in wild "Real...

8 hours ago
Joe West Gonna Joe West

Mets pitcher goes headhunting, Joe West decides to toss Phillies manager Gabe Kapler for some...

9 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Tweets, beefs, and birdies: Ranking the PGA Tour's content kings

9 hours ago
Peak Soccer

Luis Suarez begging ref to yellow card opponent for tripping pitch invader is peak soccer

June 25, 2019
The Grind

An epic victory celebration, Michelle Wie's tearful goodbye(?), and a caddie blasts his former...

June 25, 2019
Michigan Man

Is this the most Michigan Man-looking Michigan Man who has ever lived?

June 25, 2019
So Who Wants to Tell Him?

Ryan Hartman traded while on "off-the-grid" vacation, won't find out for another couple of...

June 25, 2019
Swing Like Steph

Here's your first look at Steph Curry's new Under Armour golf collection

June 24, 2019
Close But No Cigar

Harry Kane misses hole-in-one in most gutting fashion imaginable

June 24, 2019
Viral Video

Watch John Daly bank an approach off bleachers to 10 feet of pin

June 24, 2019
Extra, Extra

Meet the mess: The best backpages in New York Mets history

June 24, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Screw it, let's reset the home run record

June 24, 2019
Karma's A ...

Louisville pitcher drops two HARD "F--- you"'s at Vanderbilt batter, promptly blows game the...

June 22, 2019
Respect

Albert Pujols received an all-time ovation in his first trip back to St. Louis on Friday night

June 22, 2019
Related
The LoopDustin Johnson helps a couple with their gender rev…
Golf News & ToursTom Watson will soon break 70 -- in age -- but he i…
The LoopThe Washington Nationals are bringing back the Expo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection