Masters 2021: Cameron Champ has more than golf statement to make this week in Georgia

Golf’s struggle with matters of race has been well-documented and traces back to the sport’s earliest days—a Caucasian-only clause was part of the PGA of America’s bylaws and prevented non-whites from membership and competing on the PGA Tour from 1934 until 1961, and that was just one of many exclusionary practices common in the game for decades. Though there aren’t the same roadblocks today, many still do exist. That three people would cross paths with Champ—a vocal agent of change in a still almost entirely white sport—at a tournament last summer and be unfamiliar with who Taylor and Blake are also speaks to how far the game still has to go.