Trending
Here We Go

Buckle up, here come the rumors that Trevor Lawrence will sit out next season

By
34 minutes ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 ACC Championship Game
Icon Sportswire

There are miles left to go in the 2019 college football season. 40 bowl games, five weeks, and some untold number of heartbreaking bad beats still remain. It's way, WAY too early to be talking about next year when the most exciting part of this year hasn't even happened, and yet, thanks to the clickbait scruples-vacuum that is The Paul Finebaum Show, the worst rumor of them is already, inevitably here: Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson phenom who took the College Football Playoff by the scruff of its neck last year and held it up like an adorable little puppy, could very well skip the ENTIRE 2020 season before his professional eligibility kicks in. Folks, bundle up. It's going to be a longggggg winter.

It will be another two-and-a-half weeks before Lawrence even returns to the field to complete his true sophomore season, and football fans can't even sit back and watch the best QB prospect in the modern history of college football play, you guessed it, college football. There is something seriously, seriously wrong this species.

But while we object to the rampant, unsubstantiated rumor mill firing up this early, sports marketing guru and MELT CEO Vince Thompson might be on to something here. In the post post Tua-hip-injury world, it's not hard to imagine Lawrence Trevor's team warming to the business decision instead of the football one. And if he wins a second consecutive national championship this year, you may as well kiss his luscious golden locks goodbye.

RELATED: Trevor Lawrence truck sticks Clemson student who tried to set a hard pick on him during intramural game

The precedent for such a leap isn't exactly great, though. Maurice Clarett, the best running back since Barry Sanders, who sat out after winning a national championship his rookie year, flamed out spectacularly, while Jadeveon Clowney took several years to get back up to speed after playing his final season in economy mode. Can Lawrence flip that script? Thompson, who also notes that Lawrence could begin cashing in on likeness and endorsement deals once freed from NCAA yolks, seems to think so.

So will we see Trevor Lawrence on a college football field next season? No one knows! Not even Lawrence and certainly not some B-block guest on a non-gameweek episode of The Paul Finebaum Show. But please, for the love everything holy, can we finish this year before worrying about the next?

h/t BroBible

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Here We Go

Buckle up, here come the rumors that Trevor Lawrence will sit out next season

34 minutes ago
Tin Foil Hat Time

Hockey Twitter has some absurd theories about the firing of Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery

21 hours ago
Analytics

Bruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math problem he'll ever face in his life

a day ago
Hmm...

Watch out, NFL, the New England Patriots just signed a trick-shot (?) kicker

a day ago
Phil Being Phil

Presidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson, in a full USA onesie, shares what might be the best setup...

a day ago
This year's stuff that mattered

9 'things' that tell the story of the year in golf in 2019

December 11, 2019
Shoot your Shot

JJ Culver, brother of Jarrett Culver, just dropped 100 points in a college basketball game

December 11, 2019
When In Melbourne...

Presidents Cup 2019: Is Vegemite good, or disgusting? A very American investigation

December 11, 2019
Well Played

Tiger Woods waited nearly 20 years to get revenge on a caddie for trash-talking him at the Cup

December 10, 2019
Time Is A Flat Circle

Here's a video of Zack Greinke taking longer than the Kentucky Derby to throw a damn pitch

December 10, 2019
Sound Up

Phil "The Thrill" Rivers delivers soundbite of the NFL season

December 10, 2019
The Grind

Patrick Reed gets ripped for rules controversy, Presidents Cup couples get fancy, and Rickie a...

December 10, 2019
Droppin' Bombs

Nemanja Bjelica drops game-winning tre and interview f-bomb to cap eventful evening

December 10, 2019
Bum Raps

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher cut after spending morning with sick kids

December 9, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks will either be legends or tragic figures in 2020, with no in between

December 9, 2019
Lane Train

Lane Kiffin recalls getting fired from USC on the tarmac with perfect self-own during press...

December 9, 2019
Everybody Settle Down

The entire Staples Center landed on the naughty list on Sunday night

December 9, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The final four

December 9, 2019
Related
The LoopBuckle up, here come the rumors that Trevor Lawrenc…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019 odds: Oddsmakers are now (very)…
Golf News & ToursPresidents Cup 2019: The Patrick Reed-Cameron Smith…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved