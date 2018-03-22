Bubba Watson hitting flop shots over his caddie's head is somewhat terrifying but also entertaining

You might not associate Bubba Watson with short-game artistry. The two-time Masters champion is lauded for how far he hits it with his driver, his unorthodox swing and bending the ball off the tee with amazing regularity. And yet in fact, Bubba's genius extends to his short game, too, as he hits some of the most creative short-game shots you'll see on tour.

Bubba's caddie, Ted Scott, gave us a little taste of that brilliance with his wedge in a video he shared from the WGC-Dell Match Play. Looks like Scott—a tall guy in his own right—at least 6-foot tall—let his man hit some flop shots over his head as he warmed up at Austin Country Club.

This speaks to the level of trust behind one of golf's most well-known caddie/golfer relationships. And also how good PGA Tour players are, in that Scott wouldn't second-guess Bubba's ability to hit flop shots with ease.

Loading View on Instagram

We're thankful Scott was willing to selfie-video himself to showcase how good his man is. We wouldn't recommend you let your buddy open the blade and take a vicious swipe to go over your head. At least, unless you're using a foam ball.

RELATED: How you can curve shots like Bubba Watson