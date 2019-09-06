Trending
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter commercials

By
5 hours ago

As much as Brooks Koepka has achieved over the past few years there was one particularly big hole left to fill on his résumé. And it's not a Masters title. No, we're talking about the ultimate status symbol for a sports star: appearing in a SportsCenter commercial. But now Brooks can check off this critical athletic accomplishment.

Brooks stars in not one, but two new ESPN commercials that are part of a collection of 12 new spots for the iconic—and we don't use that word lightly—This is SportsCenter franchise. And the World No. 1 shows off some pretty good acting chops.

RELATED: Brooks Koepka shares first look at his ESPN Body Issue photos

First, there's "The Putter Wipe" in which Koepka is watched closely by SportsCenter anchors Matt Barrie and Elle Duncan as he attempts to cut a PB&J sandwich:

Apparently, Koepka's cuts off the tee are more accurate. You also might notice that's not Brooks' normal caddie, Ricky Elliott. But don't worry, he hasn't ditched the Northern Ireland looper who has helped lead him to four major titles. That's actually a childhood friend of Koepka's named Dan Gambill.

The next ad features Koepka in some kind of putting contest with Duncan. But after he marks his ball on the ESPN office carpet, Barrie picks up the change and finishes buying a soda from the vending machine:

Love it.

Only time will tell if either of these will end up in the pantheon of This is SportsCenter commercials, but Brooks shouldn't be offended if they don't. For The Win ranked the top 25 a couple years ago, and between the Manning brothers fighting in an ESPN hallway in front of their dad, LeBron James trying to fix a copier paper jam, and of course, Charlie Steiner wearing war paint in the famed "Y2K" spot, a high bar has been set. Oh, man, these are so good. Don't mind me. . . Be back in a few hours. . .

RELATED: Brooks Koepka's girlfriend turns heads at the ESPYS

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

31 minutes ago
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

3 hours ago
LFG

If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

4 hours ago
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter...

5 hours ago
Sibling Rivalry

Brian Moran's first MLB strikeout came against his little brother, making Thanksgiving pretty...

5 hours ago
It Just Means More

Proposing to your girlfriend on the Paul Finebaum Show might be the most SEC thing ever

September 5, 2019
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

September 5, 2019
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

September 5, 2019
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

September 5, 2019
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

September 4, 2019
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

September 4, 2019
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

September 4, 2019
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

September 4, 2019
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

September 4, 2019
How?!

This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

September 3, 2019
Leach-isms

Storming Area 51 isn't a good idea says Mike Leach, guy who might actually be an alien

September 3, 2019
Gambling

8 NFL season prop bets that will pay for next year's mortgage

September 3, 2019
Tour Life

Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

September 3, 2019
Related
The LoopLiberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from …
Golf News & ToursWalker Cup 2019: Players are anxious to finally get…
The LoopThis video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recov…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection