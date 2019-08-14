Brooks Koepka and Bo Jackson wear custom Nikes in BMW Championship Pro-Am

Brooks Koepka is in the great state of Illinois for the BMW Championship, the second phase of the FedEx Playoffs. On Wednesday, he was paired with fellow Nike athlete and All-Star in both the MLB and NFL, Bo Jackson. Nike set both of their guys up with matching shoes for the round, a nod to the 'Bo Knows' campaign from 1989/1990 that plays off of Jackson's multiple-sport abilities.

Koepka's shoes have 'Brooks Knows' printed across the top, and Jackson's jersey numbers on them. 34, from when he played for the Oakland Raiders, and 16, from his time with the Kansas City Royals. Jackson's shoes have 'Bo Knows' printed on them. Both shoes are custom versions of the Nike Tour Premiere golf shoe.

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Koepka comes from a baseball family , so he was probably pretty happy with the pairing.

RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau's shoes at Liberty National give an appropriate nod to the Statue of Liberty

Related: Golf Digest Shoe Guide