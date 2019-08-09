Bryson DeChambeau's shoes at Liberty National give an appropriate nod to the Statue of Liberty and the iconic Manhattan skyline

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — It's a big couple of years in golf or the New York City area. Bethpage Black hosted this year's PGA Championship, and this week's Northern Trust is hosted at Liberty National Golf Club, following on the heels of a U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills last year, and an upcoming U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club. We've seen a number of companies come up with cool apparel to commemorate it.

This week at Liberty National, one of the cooler things we've seen were some custom-designed Puma shoes worn by Bryson DeChambeau, which give an appropriate nod to the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, both of which are visible from most spots on the course.

Bryson also has his signature cap affixed with the swatch.

Though these were custom designed for Bryson, Puma also has some cool FedEx Cup playoff-inspired gear it's offering at a wider scale . You'll see Rickie wearing a Puma hat with the city of each playoff event—a nod to Puma's retro 90s gear.

Pinterest Jared C. Tilton Rickie Fowler, with his "Jersey" hat, playing a shot on Friday at Liberty National.

We always appreciate companies designing limited-edition swag that its players wear during special events. Nike's hats and shoes during the majors this year also gave a nod to the location of the tournament—including some Bethpage Black-inspired swag.

Here's what the rest of the Puma gear will look like for the remaining two playoff events:

