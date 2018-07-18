Trending
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at Carnoustie

By
9 minutes ago

Rory McIlroy was happy to reminisce on Wednesday about the last time the Open Championship came to Carnoustie. And why not? Back in 2007, McIlroy was an 18-year-old who claimed the silver medal in the event as low amateur. But there was one part of that week McIlroy doesn't particularly want to relive.

His hair.

McIlroy has changed a lot physically through the years as he's grown from a boy into a fitness-focused man, but his long curly locks are the most striking part of his appearance when taking a look back. Have a look:

PAUL ELLIS

And another:

4863088
Rebecca Naden - PA Images

RELATED: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie

And here are those luscious curls sticking out from under his hat:

GYI0000508588.jpg
Andrew Redington

By the way, pulling up the collar on that pullover wasn't a great look either. The guy looks like an extra in "Saturday Night Fever."

Anyway, God bless the British press for pressing McIlroy on this issue. It took all of two questions before someone asked him if he could have that hairstyle again. Here was Rory's response:

"I probably could. I don't want to, though," McIlroy said with a laugh. "A few more grays in it these days. But, yeah, looking back at the pictures, it is, it's funny. It's cool. It's great to look back on. It's good memories. When I looked in the mirror back then, I didn't think it was as big as it was. Anyways, we live and we learn."

Yes we do, Rory. Yes we do.

RELATED: And unauthorized history of Rory McIlroy and Jagermeister

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Growing Pains

British Open 2018: Even Rory McIlroy makes fun of his hairstyle from the previous Open at...

9 minutes ago
Random Daggers

Walmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan in most random thing you'll see all day

33 minutes ago
Gambling

Spurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title odds following Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan...

2 hours ago
Goldblum

Europe continues to outclass America, as shirtless Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London

2 hours ago
Oscar Bait

The best moments in the trailer for ‘The Meg,’ although frankly all of them are amazing

a day ago
Public Service Announcements

British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie to avoid confusion

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to...

July 17, 2018
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Borderline Torture

ESPN unveils new college football anthem by Imagine Dragons so get ready to hear it 8 million...

July 17, 2018
Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

July 17, 2018
Pick On Someone Your Own Size

Premier League team crushes non-Premier League team 22-0 in preseason warm-up

July 16, 2018
Viral Videos

Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

July 16, 2018
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

July 16, 2018
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

July 16, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

July 16, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports universe

July 16, 2018
Open inspiration

A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his...

July 16, 2018
Putting Aids

Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf...

July 15, 2018
Related
The LoopWalmart's Twitter account daggers a Tennessee fan i…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2018: R&A implements driver tests at C…
The LoopSpurs fans won't want to see their team's NBA title…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection