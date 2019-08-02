Trending
Winning is the Best Medicine

Black-belt football guy Vic Fangio coaches Hall of Fame Game with a kidney stone

By
4 hours ago

The Hall of Fame Game may be a laughing matter for some millennial punks, but it is FOOTBALL and FOOTBALL demands respect. FOOTBALL demands grit. FOOTBALL demands sacrifice. But don't take our word for it, just ask Denver Broncos head ball coach Vic Fangio, who could be found stalking the [Siri, where do they play the Hall of Fame Game?] Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Sideline on Thursday night despite suffering from a kidney stone.

Little know fact: Bob Seger's "Like a Rock" was actually written about this man.

DENVER BRONCOS
Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

According to ESPN, Fangio spent the majority of the day Thursday at a Cleveland-area hospital attempting the pass the stone. When he couldn't, he decided to coach anyway, doing so with the stone still inside of him. Fangio said not coaching the meaningless extra preseason game was "never in question" and maintained all of his defensive play-calling duties for the entirety of the game. Fangio even had the energy to issue the NFL's first-ever defensive pass interference challenge in the second quarter and take a shot or two at rookie quarterback Drew Lock after the game.

RELATED: Freddie Kitchens' new disciplinary policy totally, definitely won't backfire

In the end, Fangio didn't chalk up his miraculous revival to modern modern medicine, instead gave credit to the almighty W.

"Nobody's in there doing cheetah flips and cartwheels like they would in a regular-season game," Fangio told reporters after rookie QB Brett Rypien sealed the Broncos victory with a late touchdown strike. "But winning's cured more ills than penicillin."

Thanks coach. We'll keep that in mind next time we come down with strep.

