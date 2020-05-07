Ben Roethlisberger's offseason fitness program consisted of playing golf and drinking beer, to which we say hell yes

It's been awhile since we've seen Ben Roethlisberger on an actual football field. In Week 2 of the 2019 season, Big Ben, then 37, went down with an elbow injury. Soon after, it was announced that he would need season-ending Tommy John surgery, the kind of diagnosis usually fit for the Pirates, not the Steelers. Most presumed that would be it for the best Steelers quarterback ever not named Bradshaw. He even listed his gaudy, golf-simulator-equipped Pittsburgh mansion .

But that was then and this is now, and with the calendar speeding toward training camp, Roethlisberger and Steelers fans alike are preparing as if he's not only going to play, but be the face of the franchise once more. It's a potentially inspiring story from a guy who, let's be honest, hasn't provided a ton of those over the years, but if you think Big Ben is going to come in trimmed down, clean shaven, and able to touch his toes, think again. This is still the same old Ben we're talking about, with Jay Glazer alleging via The Athletic this week that no. 7 spent the offseason drinking beer and playing golf as he always has and always will.

Asked if he thought Roethlisberger at "85% fitness" would be enough propel the Steelers into contention this season, here's what Glazer had to say:

First of all, let’s not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other. There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf, and drinking some beer. However, yes, what Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger have done there has been incredible.

To which we say God bless and hell yes. Avocado smoothies and electric eel pajamas aren't for everyone, and by everyone we mean definitely not Big Ben, who has spent the majority of his playing career acting like he's retired. But that's part of his charm, if you want to call it that, and we wouldn't have it any another way.

