Random Daggers

Tom Brady fires the first shot of "The Match" with dig at Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods

By
2 hours ago

Well, that was quick. Less than 24 hours after The Match: Champions for Charity was officially announced, Tom Brady fired the first shot.

The six-time Super Bowl winner will team with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning sometime next month with all proceeds going to COVID-19 relief. And if the following is any indication, there will be plenty of shenanigans between the star-studded foursome leading up to the event.

That's some high-level dad trash-talking, especially if Tom did the photoshop job himself. And we'll assume the tiger jab refers to the Bengals? If so, Tiger and Peyton might want to respond with something about the Patriots getting caught filming the Cincinnati sideline last year. . . just a thought!

Anyway, very solid first effort. And Mickelson, never shy to stir things up, immediately added his support for his partner:

RELATED: Tom Brady summons Gronk out of retirement. . . with a conch shell

And a couple of PGA Tour stars were quick to applaud Brady's dig as well:

Earlier in the day, Tiger told GOLFTV's Henni Zuel about the trash talk that's already begun on a group text between the four legends.

"We've had banter back and forth, and it's been fantastic," Woods said. "But it's typical us, it's what we do. We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it. It's been fun, and it'll be like that when we play, when we compete. There will be banter back and forth, but it won't be as rough as what we have in our text exchange."

Oh, man. Release the texts, Tiger! If not, at this rate, you might have to hire a graphic designer to keep up with Tom.

RELATED: Tiger says "The Match" is about helping people—and needling each other

