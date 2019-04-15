Trending
Run Forrest Run

Believe it or not, the finish to the 2019 Boston Marathon has to be seen to be believed

By
3 hours ago
ATHLETICS-USA-MARATHON-BOSTON
RYAN MCBRIDE

The Boston Marathon is a fantastic tradition, a great athletic achievement, and a perfect excuse for BU kids to get day drunk on a Monday. It's a fixture on the sports landscape of the greatest sports town in America (there, I said it), but it's the exact opposite of must-see TV. We'd say just skip to the highlights, but ordinarily it doesn't even have those...unless you count Spencer the Marathon Dog, of course.

This year, however—perhaps due to the unflinching law of averages or simply because there's some sort of pixie dust in the air—is a different story, because as Lawrence Cherono and Lelisa Desisa came down the homestretch on Monday morning, the famed battle of endurance turned into a flat-out drag race. Needless to say, Churchill Downs has nothing on Boylston Street.

Loading

View on Instagram

Ending Desisa's bid for a third consecutive Boston Marathon victory, Cheron surged over the final 100 yards, officially finishing at 2:07:59 with Desisa clocking in at 2:08 flat. According to the Washington Post, the one-second differential is the closest finish the Boston Marathon has seen in 31 years. If just watching that late burst after 26 miles of self-inflicted agony makes your calves seize up, just imagine how Cheron felt as we was helped to the podium after his incredible final sprint.

RELATED: Venice Marathon leaders go wrong way, have to turn around, obviously lose

Also of note is seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who crossed the finish line a little over an hour later with a mark of 3:09:07 in his first-ever attempt. Unfortunately, none of these sub-plots will do much to soothe the nerves of Boston sports fans, who had their day off spoiled by the Orioles' Chris Davis—now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB history—smacking his first homer in eight months into the Fenway cheap seats during an 8-1 drubbing. September is a long way off, but the AL East is already looking like it will require a photo finish of its own before it's all said and done.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Run Forrest Run

Believe it or not, the finish to the 2019 Boston Marathon has to be seen to be believed

3 hours ago
Memory Lane

This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

5 hours ago
Let Them Eat Crow

I wrote the wrongest possible Tiger Woods take, and the Internet will never let me forget it

8 hours ago
Tigerisms

Masters 2019: 5 words that are officially part of the Tiger Woods lexicon after his winning...

9 hours ago
Breaking IBM Watson

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods finds a way to beat Artificial Intelligence, too

a day ago
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

April 14, 2019
Gambling Effect

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods costs sportsbooks millions in payouts with historic victory at...

April 14, 2019
Tiger Tweets

Masters 2019: Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama among stars to congratulate Tiger Woods on...

April 14, 2019
Just Do It

Masters 2019: This Nike ad commemorating Tiger's win will hit you in every feel imaginable

April 14, 2019
GOAT

Masters 2019: Watch Tiger Woods' near ace at the par-3 16th hole (with Michael Phelps looking...

April 14, 2019
Masters impact

Masters 2019: Of course Steph Curry changed his Sunday schedule—even during the NBA watch the...

April 14, 2019
'Golf is coming'

Masters 2019: The Masters Twitter account just dropped the best Masters/Game of Thrones hybrid...

April 13, 2019
Major Odds

Masters 2019 odds: What kind of chances do oddsmakers give Tiger Woods tomorrow?

April 13, 2019
Random Daggers

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson daggered Matt Kuchar in a hilarious video filmed while he drove...

April 13, 2019
Effortless

Manny Machado reminded the world just how ridiculously easy baseball is for him with this...

April 13, 2019
Utter Chaos

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods almost has ankle taken out by slipping security guard, makes birdie

April 12, 2019
Balloons? Really?

Masters 2019: The routine Jason Day goes through to get his back ready to play golf is insane

April 12, 2019
Black Magic

Magic golf ball defies gravity, has entire internet debating whether or not it's a hoax

April 12, 2019
Related
The LoopThe 9 most surprising celebrities to run the New Yo…
The LoopThe Columbus Blue Jackets' reaction to having pract…
The LoopNew California sports bar Costanza's will always ha…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection