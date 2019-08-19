"Beat The Fridge" is the best promotion in baseball (SPOILER ALERT: You can't beat The Fridge)

Trending
The Atlanta Braves caught promotion lightening in a bottle two years ago with "Beat The Freeze," an ongoing in-game race involving a fan and a disguised former track star. And now the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers (That's one "p," people!) has found its own dominant sprinter in the form of a. . . husky male?

Meet The Fridge. He certainly weighs more than The Freeze, but he's got some serious wheels as well.

Watch as The Fridge starts the race by hobbling and pretending to be out of breath while an unsuspecting fan (who looks to be in far better shape) takes off around the warning track. SPOILER ALERT: The Fridge tracks him down and wins. Easily.

The moral of the story: Don't judge a book—or a burly man—by its cover.

