Trending
Please, No.

Basketball season is over which means it's officially "LeBron or Jordan?" season on First Take (make it stop)

By
2 hours ago

One of the biggest problems with the internet is people giving undue attention to things we should be paying no attention to at all. I'm about to do that, making me one of the worst culprits. First step is admitting you have a problem, as they say.

RELATED: LeBron misses two free throws, Kobe Bryant fanboys go off on Twitter

First Take and the daily arguments made on First Take are a pile of steaming hot garbage. Add in the fact that it's June, the NBA and NHL seasons (LOL, just kidding, ESPN doesn't cover hockey) are over, and the fact they have NO time for baseball, things are bound to get wonky. I feel for the show's producers and for the on-air talent, who have to talk about mindless trash over these next few months. But even with that being said, there is absolutely no excuse for the debate First Take reheated on Tuesday: LeBron vs. MJ. Oh yeah, they are back on their bullsh*t.

The worst part is that they brought in Shaquille O'Neal, who usually keeps it real with Charles Barkley & co. on TNT during the season. Sure, they do their share of goofy stuff as well, but when it comes down to talking basketball they bring the knowledge. I actually think Shaq was attempting to do that in the segment below as well, but all civil conversation goes out the window when we do the LEBRON or MJ, CHOOSE YOUR GOAT routine. What's funny is that judging by the graphic on the bottom, this was a "Lakers Mount Rushmore" discussion, which sounds god-awful on its own. Ryan Hollins, a rising star at ESPN apparently, somehow shifted the conversation to a LeBron vs. MJ debate, which then turned into "could MJ's Bulls beat the Golden State Warriors?" It's honestly hard to keep up:

What the hell is even being discussed here?! And where is Stephen A. Smith?? Poor Max Kellerman can't even get a damn word in over this brainless shouting, which is probably for the best. The less brainless shouting the better. For more brainless shoutingidiotic typing, wade into the Twitter replies to see everyone disagree with each other and argue about matchups that cannot possibly happen unless someone invents time travel. That's what is most infuriating about these debates—there is literally zero correct answers to them. Alas, people can't get enough, and I just wrote nearly 500 words about it. Who is the real idiot here? (raises hand)

By the way, the NBA Draft is Thursday, Anthony Davis just got traded to the L.A. Lakers, Kawhi Leonard might go to the Clippers, etc. And First Take is talking LeBron vs. MJ. That is all.

RELATED: The best Michael Jordan golf stories we ever heard

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Please, No.

Basketball season is over which means it's officially "LeBron or Jordan?" season on First Take...

2 hours ago
The Grind

Gary Woodland’s sweet call, Tiger Woods’ funny Father’s Day video, and the kiss(?) that cost...

2 hours ago
Thanks for the hit

Matt Carpenter gave the biggest middle finger to the shift the Miami Marlins put on him on...

6 hours ago
Straight Cash Homie

Gary Woodland's craziest golf bet: The U.S. Open champ on playing for serious cash at Pebble...

8 hours ago
Wow

There's nothing like winning your state championship on a triple play

June 17, 2019
Oh No!

Watch Auburn inexplicably throw away ANOTHER game, this time in the College World Series

June 17, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Beanballs are stupid and pointlessly violent, and should be outlawed

June 17, 2019
U.S. Open

Gary Woodland's putting coach burned social-media hater hard after Woodland's U.S. Open win

June 17, 2019
Two-sport Athletes

U.S. Open 2019: Kirk Hinrich ended Gary Woodland's basketball career, according to Gary...

June 16, 2019
Reunited

U.S. Open 2019: Here's the heartwarming moment Amy Bockerstette, the star of the viral video...

June 16, 2019
Happy Father's Day!

Watch Tiger Woods tell a funny story about his son making fun of his putting

June 16, 2019
Player Quirks

U.S. Open 2019: Brooks Koepka revealed the bizarre secret to his powers—and it will blow your...

June 15, 2019
Just Knock It In

U.S. Open 2019: Jason Dufner took an alarming amount of time to hit this 18-inch (!!) putt

June 15, 2019
Tour Life

PGA Tour pro reveals he lies to Uber drivers about his job, draws funny responses from fellow...

June 15, 2019
Bad Optics

The Boston Bruins are absolutely crushing their Stanley Cup victory party. Wait, what?

June 15, 2019
Wild times at Pebble

U.S. Open 2019: 15 things that caught our eyes—and ears—the first two rounds at Pebble Beach

June 14, 2019
U.S. Open 2019

U.S. Open 2019: If you drank every time Fox referenced the marine layer, you'd be dead already

June 14, 2019
We The Forest

Plant Guy just wants to give Kawhi Leonard this plant

June 14, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursMichelle Wie, inspired by the NBA Finals, is back a…
Golf News & ToursCaddie Brennan Little celebrates his second major w…
The LoopBasketball season is over which means it's official…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection