Trending
Point Blank Range

Backup Chargers kicker misses three-yard practice kick in front of America

By
4 hours ago

One, two, three, four. This is the fourth time we've written about the Chargers kicking game this season, which probably seems like overkill, but bear with us for a second. You see, yesterday during the second of three terrible national football broadcasts, Chargers punter backup kicker Drew Kaser lined up a three-yard practice kick, took a full-blooded swing o' da boot, and blasted his kick high, right, and probably to Plymouth Rock in the worst televised practice kick miss in NFL History (probably). Check it out:

The Chargers would go on to turkey fry the Cowboys 28-6, so Kaser probably didn't let the kick ruin his Thanksgiving, but something tells us that he will have to live with grainy screengrabs of this one—the worst miss in a rapidly eroding NFL kicking landscape by some margin—plastered all over his locker until at least New Years.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
The LoopThe ultimate Thanksgiving football guide-o-rama-ple…
The LoopChargers punter blasts 69-yard punt, pulls the ol’ …
The LoopMike & Mike took the One Chip Challenge and Damien …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection