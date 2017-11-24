Backup Chargers kicker misses three-yard practice kick in front of America

One , two , three , four. This is the fourth time we've written about the Chargers kicking game this season, which probably seems like overkill, but bear with us for a second. You see, yesterday during the second of three terrible national football broadcasts, Chargers punter backup kicker Drew Kaser lined up a three-yard practice kick, took a full-blooded swing o' da boot, and blasted his kick high, right, and probably to Plymouth Rock in the worst televised practice kick miss in NFL History (probably). Check it out:

The Chargers would go on to turkey fry the Cowboys 28-6, so Kaser probably didn't let the kick ruin his Thanksgiving, but something tells us that he will have to live with grainy screengrabs of this one—the worst miss in a rapidly eroding NFL kicking landscape by some margin—plastered all over his locker until at least New Years.