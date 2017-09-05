Trending
Kickin' It

Crazy trick-kick proves the Chargers' new kicker is the most exciting player on the Chargers

By
5 hours ago
Younghoe Koo
Todd Bennett

Football fans, meet Younghoe Koo. The new San Diego Chargers kicker is an amazing success story.

Born in South Korea, Koo and his family moved to the United States in 2006. Soon after, Koo became the first-ever All-American at Georgia Southern—leading the nation in field goal percentage with a whopping 95 percent make rate—before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent this spring. This past week, however, he got an even bigger boost when the Bolts cut their starting kicker Josh Lambo, leaving only Koo to fill his cleats.

So how did he celebrate? Well, by reposting this beauty on Twitter -- giving fans an idea of just how talented he is -- even when he's not kicking pigskins in between the uprights.

Once you're done frying your brain in the cast iron skillet that is this video, let's consider the rest of Chargers roster. Done? Good, now hook up that IV of espresso before you nod off during whatever meeting you're currently stuck in. Up against the likes of Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon, it's safe to say that Koo—with his ridiculous trick-shot carnival, Korean heritage (an NFL rarity), and proven ability to actually kick a bit, too, may well be the Chargers most, umm, electrifying player this season.

And yes, in case this didn't already drive the point home like a coffin nail, it's bound to be a longgggg one for Chargers fans.

Related: Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names for 2017

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius...

2 hours ago
Avert Your Eyes

NFL week 1 features some incredibly bad QB matchups, let's break them down

3 hours ago
Back To School Problems

How to pack a school lunch for your child who doesn't eat food

3 hours ago
Kickin' It

Crazy trick-kick proves the Chargers' new kicker is the most exciting player on the...

5 hours ago
The Grind

Stacy Lewis' charitable win, Justin Thomas' impressive playoff push, and introducing...

6 hours ago
Now This Is Multitasking

Watch this NBC cameraman show amazing reflexes to avoid getting smacked with a golf ball

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

Maria Sharapova is the cringey bad actor of the week

September 4, 2017
Teasers

Is NCAA Football coming back? This commercial (maybe) says so

September 3, 2017
Underdogs

Cam Newton's brother led the biggest upset in college football history (Too bad you bet on...

September 3, 2017
Keep Grinding

This NYC golfer's short game is definitely better than yours

September 2, 2017
Weird Golf News

Woman arrested for cutting off husband's penis because he spent too much time playing golf

September 2, 2017
College Football

The 8 funniest Lee Corso moments on College Gameday

September 1, 2017
Tiger Style

Today in questionable golf attire: Tiger Woods' sleeveless T-shirt and gym shorts

September 1, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

If these are actually Maury Povich's golf clubs, they're amazing

September 1, 2017
Tour Life

Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

September 1, 2017
Style

Wesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sight to behold

September 1, 2017
Viral Videos

UCONN football gets mocked for over-practicing its victory formation during first game

September 1, 2017
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

August 31, 2017
Related
The LoopRanking every 2017 Bud Light NFL team can
The LoopWhat ESPN's 'NFLRank' really says about…
The LoopHow many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection