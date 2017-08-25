Trending
Our 13 favorite golf-related fantasy football team names for 2017

Phil Mickelson Football Waste Management
Sam GreenwoodSCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Phil Mickelson throws a football to the crowd on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 1, 2014 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

If you're like us, thinking of the right fantasy football team name can be as satisfying as claiming the big free-agent pickup that might win you your league. Feel like changing up your team name? Or looking to be more clever this year, while adding a little spice of golf to your team? No worries, we have your back.

The key to a good fantasy-team name is subtle humor. You might choose to be punny off of an athlete's name (It Ertz When Eifert, alluding to tight ends Zach Ertz and Tyler Eifert, was a clever, albeit graphic, entry last year), or go more generic.

Here are the favorite fantasy football team names we could think up. If you have one to add to this list, tweet it to us.

  • King of the (Andy) North

  • Gary Player's Fitness Routine

  • Trophies Like Nicklaus

  • Mean-Mugging Like Tiger (You don't need our help to come up with your own dirty Tiger Woods fantasy name...)

  • The Chili Dippers

  • Dufner's Butt Taps

  • Stuck in a Summerhays

  • Swing Through the Brees

  • FIGJAM's Betting Account

  • The Fore Horsemen

  • Streaking Like Nelson (Works as an ode to Byron Nelson's unbelievable 1945 campaign, and the crazy-fast Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson)

  • Playing for Happy Gilmore's Grandma

  • Gunga Galunga

