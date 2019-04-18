Trending
Let The Mind Games Begin

Atlanta Falcons absolutely dagger the Saints in 'Game of Thrones'-themed schedule reveal

By
6 hours ago

There are two types of people in this world: Those who think the cult of Game of Thrones is a bit much and those who will run you through with a Valyrian broadsword for speaking ill of their great King in the North. As the HBO fantasy epic has galloped into its final season, dragging branded Oreos and $30,000 Fender guitars with it, that divide has only widened, but now, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' Thrones-themed NFL schedule reveal, opposing forces have finally united under a single, glorious banner: Trolling the New Orleans Saints. Cue the rights-free music!

Loading

View on Instagram

That's the whole video, of course, but the moment in question arrives at Week 10 (:39), when the Falcons visit the Saints for a Thanksgiving-night showdown in New Orleans. Throughout the course of the schedule unveiling, the Falcons pepper in team-specific details for each matchup. There are soaring Seahawks and galloping Rams, but the Falcons took extra care with their division rivals, having one of said rams gallop into the shot and take out a member of the New Orleans brass band while a referee makes the international symbol for "I didn't see nothin'."

The not-so-subtle dig is of course a reference to last year's NFC Championship game, when refs missed one of the most blatant pass interference calls in NFL history, all but gifting the Rams a Super Bowl berth. If you somehow missed that whole debacle and are wondering how Saints fans handled the loss, the answer is very, very poorly. Please note that this video is from March, nearly two months after the call in question.

The Saints and their fans made such a pungent stink over the incident, in fact, that it prompted the NFL to enable video review on pass interference calls for the 2019 season. While an ultimately positive outcome to a very ugly sequence of events, we shudder to think what sort of hissy fit the Who Dat faithful will throw when they discover this little cheap shot. Something tells us it will make King Joffrey seem positively levelheaded by comparison, though.

