Duck Night

Anaheim Ducks hold 'Mighty Ducks' tribute night, actually manage to win a game

2 hours ago

It's been a tough season for the Anaheim Ducks. The team's 25th-anniversary season was supposed to be one big party, teeming with crazy alternate jerseys, cool promotions, and general night-in, night-out Paul Kariya worship. Fast forward a couple months, however, and the mood around the Honda Center is more funeral than fun. The Ducks are sitting second from bottom in the Western Conference and just fired Randy Carlyle, the all-time winningest coach in franchise history. But the show, as they say must go on, so on Wednesday night the Ducks trotted out cast members from the original Mighty Ducks films—bedecked in their original kelly greens—for a millennial nostalgia fever dream for the ages.

In attendance were Elden Henson (AKA Fulton, AKA one half of the Bash Bros), Marguerite Moreau (Connie), Aaron Schwartz (Dave Karp), Danny Tamberelli (Tommy Duncan), and plenty of others whose names you've probably forgotten or never knew in the first place. Unfortunately, Coach Bombay couldn't make it, but even the visiting Canucks seemed to get a kick out of the whole thing.

RELATED: Minor League hockey team to wear three different ‘Mighty Ducks’ jerseys in one game

Perhaps the most miraculous part of the evening, however, was not that a bunch of washed-up child actors showed up to a hockey game to pat themselves on the back, but that it actually worked. Riding the morale high and a shutout from tendie Kevin Boyle IN HIS FIRST CAREER START, the Ducks edged Vancouver 1-0 for one of their few feel-good nights of the season.

Needless to say, we hope Goldberg makes the next one.

Duck Night

