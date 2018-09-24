Trending
An anatomy of this glorious 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team photo

16 hours ago
As the rest of the golf world woke to vicious Tiger hangovers on Monday morning, the U.S. Ryder Cup team was already back at work, touching down in France for a week of camaraderie, competition, and tolerating Patrick Reed. First on the to-do list? A name game or two and this glorious Ray Ban ad-cum-team photo that even we, Mature and Responsible A-dults of America, couldn't resist having a little fun with. Ladies and gentleman, we are proud to present your 2018 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY RYDER CUP SQUAD!

