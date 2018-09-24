Looks like pretty much everybody on the Internet has been busy congratulating Tiger about his win

You didn’t have to be watching the Tour Championship to know that Tiger Woods was doing something big at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Internet certainly was telling you that all Sunday afternoon, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook passing along the message far and wide that Woods was about to win again … finally!
Likewise, social media was awash in congratulatory posts after Woods officially claimed his 80th PGA Tour win—and, more significantly his first since 2013.
It wasn’t just Tiger’s colleagues who got into the act.
And it wasn’t just athletes.
If you haven’t paid your respects, well there’s still time. But it would appear that the bandwagon is starting to get filled up again so better make it quick.