Trending
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Michael Irvin's 'First Take' meltdown

By
2 hours ago

If you're shouting loud enough to make headlines on First Take—ESPN's premium shouting flagship for the better part of the last decade—then you really have to be going for it. We're talking gasket-blowing, larynx-spraining, howl-at-the-moon level stuff, which is precisely what Cowboys-receiver-turned-future-Fox-Sports-"personality" Michael Irvin delivered on Monday morning when he hopped on Stephen A. Smith's soapbox for a deep dive into a week nine matchup between the 3-4 Dallas Cowboys and equally electrifying 3-4 Titans. What was supposed to be shameless self-promo for an uninspiring MNF matchup quickly became Irvin's personal Chernobyl, sending sports Twitter running for its meme machines (and Irvin for a bottle of aspirin). But if you missed any of the insanity, don't worry. As always we're here to break it down frame-by-increasingly-excruciating frame, beginning with the full segment:

RELATED: An anatomy of this glorious 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team photo

Definitely some good stuff in there, especially Irvin's assertion that today—a regular season game between two sub-.500 teams—is the dawning of "a new age" that will see the 'Boys reclaim their "proper spot among kings." But Game of Thrones cliches aside, the true breadth of this shit show can't possibly be seen in full-mo...

Now over to the fans!!!

Talent, how are we holding up?

And with every peak, a valley...

...A deep, dark valley.

Go sleep it off, Michael. With any luck, when you wake up tomorrow the Cowboys will have won the Super Bowl.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Michael Irvin's 'First Take' meltdown

2 hours ago
Come Again?

Ed Orgeron and closed captioning are a match made in comedy heaven

6 hours ago
Daggers

The worst bad beats of the weekend starring Texas, a team we should all stop betting on

6 hours ago
Bryson Being Bryson

Watch Bryson DeChambeau give the most Bryson DeChambeau quote ever after his latest win

8 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Brady beats Rodgers, leading to insufferable debating

8 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

We are living in the golden age of the NBA 3-pointer, and it is wonderful

8 hours ago
Boss Moves Only

Dana Holgorsen telling his team "let's f-ing win the game" is the ballsiest move of the year

November 4, 2018
Future Studs

Iowa State's Hakeem Butler continues his war on defensive backs with a GROWN MAN TD against...

November 3, 2018
Highlights

Minnesota high schooler scores the most stunning walk-off goal in soccer history

November 2, 2018
Well Played

Justin Thomas gives hysterical response after losing poll involving Tiger Woods and Rory...

November 2, 2018
Travel Woes

Former NBA player has dog named Kobe detained at Australian airport

November 2, 2018
Chuck Being Chuck

Charles Barkley doesn't seem to know how many games are in an NBA season during (weak) Kings...

November 2, 2018
Sack Snacks

Cowboys' defensive end named Tank to wear Snickers cleats on Monday Night Football

November 2, 2018
Gambling

If you're thinking about betting against the L.A. Rams this week, then you're going to love...

November 2, 2018
Well Played

UCF football's most legit claim to a national title involves their celebrating punter

November 2, 2018
To Beard Or Not To Beard

10 guys who should NEVER participate in No-Shave November

November 2, 2018
Who Wants Action?

How to bet the Raiders vs. 49ers game, because that's the ONLY reason to watch it

November 1, 2018
Daggers

Ravens defensive coordinator roasts Le'Veon Bell ahead of game against Steelers

November 1, 2018
Related
The LoopSaints fan crying at Drew Brees's passing record re…
The LoopCowboys' defensive end named Tank to wear Snickers …
The LoopThe Minnesota Vikings are the talk of 2nd grade - G…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection