An anatomy of Bryson DeChambeau's office/lab/superhero hideout

In the immortal words of Mugatu, Hansel is so hot right now, and by Hansel we obviously mean Bryson DeChambeau, who has set the simmering world of professional golf ablaze with his pyrotechnic process, Date Mike-approved headwear, and, of course, actual play. To make matters even steamier, on Wednesday Bryson gave us a glimpse behind the curtain, tantalizing the golf masses with this rare photo of his top secret man cave (AKA "where the magic happens").

And while Bryson already beat us to the annotation punch (typical Bryson!), we peel ed back the layers of this one-of-a-kind onion anyway, hoping to see what we could learn about the most eligible majors bachelor in golf. As it turns out, we uncovered more than we could even believe (no seriously, don't believe any of this).

It all begins here, in the captain's chair of the U.S.S. Enterprise...

after which we warp drive over to The Win Zone (working title)...

for some light bedtime reading.

Although it looks Bryson's literature tastes extend beyond the USGA Rules handbook. Who knew?!

Meanwhile, on the motivation wall, demons lurk in every shadow...

But don't worry, there's still some fun ways for a dude to blow off steam, like 1856 British Guiana 1-cents...

and Jeopardy geography categories! HUZZAH!

Because all work and no play makes Bryson a dull boy...

until the sun goes down, that is.

