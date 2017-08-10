Trending
Tiger Watch

Among other things, Tiger Woods is now forced to defend his relationship status

By
3 hours ago

A day after pleading not guilty to DUI charges so he could enter a diversion program for first-time defenders, Tiger Woods took to Twitter to address something quite different: His relationship status. Here's what Woods had to say on Thursday:

The Daily Mail article Woods was responding to was published on Thursday with photos of the 14-time major champ and alleged current girlfriend Kristin Smith in the Bahamas. The Daily Mail claims the photos are from July 31.

RELATED: Meet the PGA Tour WAG who starred in "Sharknado 5"

Smith, a Dallas-based stylist who founded a company called The Clad Life, has been linked to Woods for more than a year. Here's how she addressed the rumors, including one that she was stopped with $200,000 in cash of Woods' money at Palm Beach International Airport last year, to D Magazine in a March interview titled "Kristin Smith is moving past last year's headlines":

“I’m happy in my personal life; it’s really full,” said Smith, who boasts Tony Romo's wife, Candice, as one of her clients. “But I think if I shared it, I’d be damned if I did, damned if I didn’t. I don’t want it to define me.”

Here are some photos of Smith from her Instagram account:

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Woods is currently recovering from a fourth back surgery in April, but he's been seen more in public recently, from attending a soccer game with his kids in Miami to free diving for lobster in the Bahamas. Still, for someone as guarded as Woods usually is, especially about his personal life, the tweet -- during the first round of the PGA Championship no less -- came as a bit of a surprise.

RELATED: Tiger Woods wins for the most random tweet of British Open week

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tiger Watch

Among other things, Tiger Woods is now forced to defend his relationship status

3 hours ago
Oscars Buzz

Hockey zombie odyssey ‘Ahockalypse’ looks like the best sports movie since ‘Hoosiers’

7 hours ago
GOAT sightings

PGA Championship 2017: Michael Phelps is watching his buddy Jordan Spieth at Quail Hollow

7 hours ago
Wild Finishes

This D'Angelo Russell buzzer-beater amid a swarm of fans is absolutely nuts

8 hours ago
Fine Dining

A glimpse inside the Cheetos restaurant that will soon open in NYC and get orange smudge all...

8 hours ago
Viral Videos

Today in golf fights: Watch a big brawl break out on a South African golf course

9 hours ago
Studs and Spikes

What is your favorite PGA pro's favorite soccer team?

9 hours ago
Back to School

Everything you need to survive your eighth grader

9 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Justin Bieber shows off some serious juggling skills with a golf club

10 hours ago
What The. . . ?

Taylor Swift becomes the latest celebrity victimized by an awful courtroom sketch

10 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: A shocking number of fans have no idea Jordan Spieth is going for the...

August 9, 2017
Next Question

PGA Championship 2017: Super serious Sergio Garcia doesn't want to talk about Kenny G or...

August 9, 2017
What sport does he play again?

PGA Championship 2017: Don't get Brooks Koepka started talking about baseball, because he...

August 9, 2017
JD Puts on Clinic

PGA Championship 2017: John Daly is really good at hitting bunker shots one-handed

August 9, 2017
Revisionist History

What if these 5 blockbuster trades never happened?

August 9, 2017
You Don't Know Union Jack

A Yank’s guide to the 2017-18 Premier League season

August 9, 2017
PGA Championship

Golf Channel showed how far Rory McIlroy is hitting it on the range and Twitter freaked out

August 9, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day crafted an all-time response towards Jimmy Walker's gift

August 9, 2017
Related
The LoopRory's soccer mishap, Tiger's stunning stat…
The LoopRory's soccer mishap, Tiger's stunning stat…
The LoopTiger Woods tours NYC, Justin Thomas rules Malaysia…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection