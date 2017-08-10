Among other things, Tiger Woods is now forced to defend his relationship status

A day after pleading not guilty to DUI charges so he could enter a diversion program for first-time defenders, Tiger Woods took to Twitter to address something quite different: His relationship status. Here's what Woods had to say on Thursday:

The Daily Mail article Woods was responding to was published on Thursday with photos of the 14-time major champ and alleged current girlfriend Kristin Smith in the Bahamas. The Daily Mail claims the photos are from July 31.

Smith, a Dallas-based stylist who founded a company called The Clad Life, has been linked to Woods for more than a year. Here's how she addressed the rumors, including one that she was stopped with $200,000 in cash of Woods' money at Palm Beach International Airport last year, to D Magazine in a March interview titled "Kristin Smith is moving past last year's headlines":

“I’m happy in my personal life; it’s really full,” said Smith, who boasts Tony Romo's wife, Candice, as one of her clients. “But I think if I shared it, I’d be damned if I did, damned if I didn’t. I don’t want it to define me.”

Here are some photos of Smith from her Instagram account:

Woods is currently recovering from a fourth back surgery in April, but he's been seen more in public recently, from attending a soccer game with his kids in Miami to free diving for lobster in the Bahamas. Still, for someone as guarded as Woods usually is, especially about his personal life, the tweet -- during the first round of the PGA Championship no less -- came as a bit of a surprise.

