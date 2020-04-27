Alex Cejka wins second consecutive mini-tour event thanks to wild rally that included a hole-in-one

No major professional golf tours? No problem for Alex Cejka . The longtime PGA Tour and European Tour pro has found a new place to play while much of the world is under quarantine—and he's doing quite well for himself.

Cejka won a second consecutive mini-tour event on Sunday, claiming the Outlaw Tour's Parker Open. And while it's not too surprising to see a guy who has won at the highest level winning at the, well, not highest level, the way he earned this victory was downright spectacular.

The 2015 Puerto Rico Open champ and four-time European Tour winner trailed Eddie Olson by six shots with six holes to play but went six under on his next four holes, including a hole-in-one. Poor Eddie never knew what hit him. Cejka actually needed to hole a 20-footer for par on 18 to get into a playoff before winning in extra holes.

Wow. We don't care what tour that's on, that's golfing your ball right there.

Olson, by the way, had only been able to practice for the event by hitting golf balls in a park at his umbrella—an umbrella that was nearly stolen. True story.

Again, poor Eddie. But you gotta love the Outlaw Tour.

Also according to Ryan French , AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter , Cejka earned a first-place check for $4,200. This after earning $5,000 at the Outlaw Tour's Arrowhead Classic earlier this month. It's not exactly the type of prize money a man with $20 million in career earnings is used to, but it pays the bills.

It's also keeping Cejka's golf game sharp, either for the PGA Tour's proposed restart in June. Or the start of his PGA Tour Champions career after he turns 50 in December. You know, whichever comes first.

