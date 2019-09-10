Golf Digest Podcast3 hours ago

The man behind Twitter's "Monday Q Info" on the less glamorous side of pro golf and which PGA Tour rookie you should root for

Harry Higgs waits to tee off on the 8th during the second round of the 2019 Albertson's Boise Open.
Harry Higgs waits to tee off on the 8th during the second round of the 2019 Albertson's Boise Open.

As someone with a (very) small stake in an English golfer toiling away on European developmental tours, I've become well aware of the less glamorous side of pro golf. But while the majority of golf fans focus on the guys collecting multi-million-dollar checks on TV, most tour pros are budgeting their travel expenses down to dinners at Chili's. And in the past year-plus, no one has shined a light on this segment of the sport more than the popular Twitter handle Monday Q Info.

Ryan French is the man behind the account, which has already picked up more than 22,000 followers and provides updates, stats, and most importantly, incredible stories from Monday qualifiers and professional tours that don't get air time. French has become a go-to source of information for fans, tour pros, and golf media. And with a new PGA Tour season getting underway this week—meaning a new slate of Monday qualifiers for those events as well—we asked him to share some of his vast knowledge about the mostly unseen part of the pro game.

French joined the Golf Digest Podcast to talk about the world of Monday qualifying, share some stories from caddying on the mini-tours, introduce us to some unsung heroes around the country, and tell us which PGA Tour rookie we should be rooting for this season. Plus, Sam Weinman and Stephen Hennessey joined me to discuss our PGA Tour sleepers, Brooks Koepka's ESPN SportsCenter commercials, and which sport golf can learn from when it comes to enforcing slow play. Please have a listen:

