These crazy stats show that Monday qualifying on the PGA Tour was even tougher this year

Golf fans are well versed on the challenges that face those trying to Monday qualify for PGA Tour events. There are limited spots being sought by a seemingly limitless list of pros capable of going low. And it's not getting any easier.

If you don't follow Monday Q Info on Twitter by now, hopefully, this will provide the impetus to do so. No one tracks the Monday qualifying circuit like this guy and with the PGA Tour regular season coming to an end, he produced this stunning compilation of results:

To reiterate, the average last-spot score at a Monday qualifier this year was 66.42. And three times, a 64 was needed to grab the last spot. If you shot 65 any of those three days, you were out of luck. Incredible.

It's also interesting to note how close the average medalist score this year (64.66) was to last year's 64.54. What wasn't similar was the prize money earned as this year's crop took home nearly $3.4 million combined, two million more than last year.

In other words, those who earned spots in PGA Tour events via a Monday Qualifier took advantage of their shots on the big stage. None more so than Corey Conors, who became the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour title since 2010 and just the fifth overall since 1980 with his victory at the Valero Texas Open in April. The 27-year-old Canadian also finished T-3 after qualifying for the Sony Open in January.

So to all those planning on taking cracks at Monday qualifiers next season, there's hope. Just know the odds are still stacked against you.

