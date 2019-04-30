Golfer shoots 27(!) on front nine, still doesn't Monday Qualify for Web.com Tour event

Tour Life4 hours ago

From time to time we pass along stories depicting just how tough it is to make it as a tour pro. Most of these stories seem to come from PGA Tour Monday Qualifying tournaments, but the competition is just as fierce at these events for Web.com Tour events. Take what happened on Monday in a qualifier for this week's Nashville Open on the developmental circuit.

Tyler Neff is more than a decade removed from being a standout at the University of Tennessee at Chatanooga. In that time, the former Golf Channel Big Break contestant has only teed it up in one Web.com Tour event, finishing T-70 at the 2016 News Sentinel Open. But he had high hopes of getting a second crack in Nashville—especially after firing a front-nine 27(!) at GreyStone Golf Club. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

Despite making the turn at seven under par and adding a birdie on No. 10 to get to eight under, Neff didn't earn one of the six spots available to the field of 77 players. And it's not like he completely collapsed, either. Neff had two bogeys down the stretch and shot one over on his back nine for a 65 total. Unfortunately, that was only enough to get him into a six-for-two playoff, from which he did not advance. Rough.

Look at this card! A 27! Eight consecutive birdies! A 65!

And again, "DID NOT QUALIFY." Incredible. Sorry, Tyler.

Thanks to Twitter handle Monday Q Info for spotting this story—and perfectly summing up the situation.

But don't give up on your dreams! Well, at least right away.

