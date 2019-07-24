Trending
Airline asks LPGA player, "Can't you just use a rental set?" after losing her clubs before major championship

As we’ve seen countless times, even the best golfers in the world aren’t safe from having an airline lose their clubs. Play long enough—and without the convenience of your own private jet—and it’s not a matter of if, but when it will happen to a tour pro. When it does, you just hope it’s not during a particularly important week. Or that someone from the airline says something particularly annoying.

Unfortunately for Ryann O’Toole, she was unable to avoid either.

The LPGA player is in France for the Evian Championship, the fourth of five majors on the LPGA schedule. But while she’s been at the beautiful locale since Sunday, as of Tuesday night, her prized possessions had yet to arrive.

And making matters worse is what she told Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols that someone from British Airways asked her.

“Can’t you just use a rental set?”

Ouch.

“Yeah, let me just give a race car driver an automatic and see how he races,” she told Nichols.

Fortunately, as with fellow LPGA player Danielle Kang this week, O'Toole was eventually reunited with her golf clubs on the eve of the tournament.

Better late than never.

