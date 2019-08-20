A first look at the uniforms each team will wear for the 2019 Presidents Cup

It was announced on Tuesday that Lacoste will provide the Presidents Cup uniforms for the U.S. and International teams at Royal Melbourne (Dec. 9-15) for a second straight occasion .

Along with providing uniforms for the teams at the Presidents Cup, Lacoste designed closing-ceremony looks and a collection of Presidents Cup gear for fans, too. Pieces are not available yet, but keep an eye out for the launch closer to the tournament. If you can't wait, shop similar looks at Lacoste.com now.

To be expected, the U.S. team's uniforms are appropriately red, white and blue. The team will start the first round in red striped golf shirts ( below, left ) and white trousers. The look is ultra-patriotic and refined. If temperatures turn, players have the option to layer with bold, red v-neck sweaters.

The team will wear blue stripes for the second and third days of competition. A light blue micro-stripe top with navy pants will create a simple-yet-professional look for the team during the second round. For Day 3, expect a bolder look from the Americans in a navy top with red stripes ( above, right ) paired with matching bright red pants. This will be the most stylish and spirited look of the tournament.

To finish out the week, the U.S. team will debut a final-round red shirt over navy trousers. Whether the Sunday red is a nod to captain Tiger Woods or not, it's a strong way to round out the week.

On the other side, outfitting the International team provides a unique challenge. Eight players from six countries are (confirmed) on the International side, which means many potential flag colors could be incorporated into the color palette. Lacoste opted for quiet first- and second-round uniforms with a simple navy look during the first round and a black shirt on khaki pants for Day 2. Things will get a little brighter during the final two rounds in a stylish green top over white pants for the third day of competition and a fun green striped polo over black trousers for the final round.

Designers at Lacoste used input from team captains and players to develop stylish and performance-ready Presidents Cup uniforms that are faithful to each team and heritage of the countries each player represents, says Lacoste Global Head of Sport Marketing and New Projects, Axel Carree.

"The Presidents Cup collection will feature a technical range with hybrid products, new fabrics and practical details that guarantee comfort while playing—whatever the climate conditions," Caree says. "In addition to providing performance outfits to the athletes, Lacoste ensure elegance to the collection, too."

