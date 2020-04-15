A bunch of the Nationals rewatched Game 7 of the World Series and roasted the Astros

Trending
Perhaps the biggest disappointment of the baseball season being pushed back is that teams have not been able to exact some revenge on the Houston Astros. Instead of watching pitchers play beanball against the Asterisks* on a daily basis, all we have are our Twitter and Instagram jokes until real baseball starts, which doesn't appear to be anytime soon.

RELATED: Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record time

The next best thing, however, was brought to us all on Tuesday night, when some current and former Washington Nationals got together on Zoom to rewatch their Game 7 World Series victory. Ryan Zimmerman, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto were among the attendees, but the true star of the night was Brian Dozier, who is now a member of the San Diego Padres. Around the 48-second mark of this hilarious 1 minute, 54-second clip of highlights, Dozier begins mocking the Astros trash-can banging routine as they watch one of Soto's at-bats:

Oh yes, that's the good stuff Brian. Some other great moments included:

--Zimmerman just finding out that Gerritt Cole was warming up in the fifth inning (I forgot about this as well). At that point, the Astros were leading 2-0 and Zack Greinke was "absolutely dealing," as Zimmerman says. Cole, of course, never got into the game. So it technically was his Yankees tryout.

--The reactions to Dozier beginning to bang whatever he was banging with a wooden spoon. Sean Doolittle's reaction, specifically:

"Take his camera away!" shouts Trea Turner. Fortunately for the Nats, as Zimmerman points out while Dozier takes a swig of his drink, Dozier is not their problem anymore. The Padres will have to deal with him.

--Soto breaking down his conversation with Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos. "I said throw a changeup again, and he throw a fastball. What a idiot." That was the perfect "chef's kiss" ending to this video. Never forget the Astros probably (definitely) cheated and still couldn't win.

RELATED: LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

