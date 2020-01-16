Trending
Caught Red-Handed

Two videos seem to confirm José Altuve was hiding something underneath his jersey during ALCS

By
18 minutes ago

If you were already tired of hearing about the MLB's sign-stealing scandal, you might want to find a hole, crawl in it and not come out for the next few days. It's about to get much, much worse.

Before the news of Carlos Beltran stepping down even had a chance to get cold, Beltran's niece, or someone everyone has assumed is Beltran's niece, sent out two tweets about José Altuve and Alex Bregman, two of the Houston Astros' biggest stars. According to the mystery tweeter, both Bregman and Altuve had devices underneath their jerseys that buzzed, and the devices were controlled by a "hallway video guy":

In her second tweet, you'll see she refers to Altuve not wanting his jersey ripped off after "Chapman gave up homer." She is of course talking about Altuve's walk-off, ALCS-clinching homer off New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 that sent the Astros to the World Series. Immediately, Twitter investigators uncovered what he/she was talking about. In one video, you'll see Altuve round third base and signal to his teammates not to rip off his jersey during the celebration:

Hey, maybe he just wanted the jersey to remain in good condition. After all, he did just hit one of the biggest homers of his career in it.

Ken Rosenthal, who was one of the reporters who broke the entire sign-stealing story, was on hand that night in Houston as a on-field reporter for FOX. He noticed Altuve's plea to his teammates to not rip his jersey, and made sure to ask him about it during the postgame interview. Does this sound like an innocent man?

Nothing to see here. He's just a little shy.

This is not the first time this buzzer rumor has made the rounds. After the World Series had concluded, pictures and video of Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos sporting some sort of device on his thumb emerged:

For anyone wondering if Beltran's niece (or someone posing as Beltran's niece) is a credible source, that account also tweeted about Beltran's hiring four days before it was announced, and tweeted on Wednesday about Beltran stepping down a day before it happened. Whoever it is—his niece, him, a former player, someone else—they've got a lot of inside info and they're not afraid to share it. Let's hope whoever it is keeps it coming.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Caught Red-Handed

Two videos seem to confirm José Altuve was hiding something underneath his jersey during ALCS

18 minutes ago
Meet The Mess

Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager, Mets Twitter erupts as only it can

an hour ago
Jenga National

Fry your brain with 8 straight minutes of Jenga golf trick shots

4 hours ago
Upset City

And the most ferocious dunk of the year belongs to ... Rutgers?

5 hours ago
Daggers

Brooks Koepka destroys Bryson DeChambeau for taking a dig at his abs with one savage photo

5 hours ago
Well Played

Rickie Fowler goes undercover as a caddie, fools everyone with Zach Galifianakis-esque beard

7 hours ago
Jacked Up

Mike Vrabel, a gigantic former NFL linebacker, got absolutely CRUNCHED by this referee

a day ago
Shots Fired

Did Bryson DeChambeau talk smack about Brooks Koepka's abs on a Twitch stream?

January 15, 2020
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 4: Ken Jennings beats James Holzhauer in the most stunning way imaginable

January 15, 2020
Well Played

Watch Tim Herron's hilarious hype video ahead of joining the senior tour

January 15, 2020
Slow News Day

Philly news station airs bizarre interview with alleged Houston Astros trash can

January 15, 2020
Tiger Watch

Listen to Tiger Woods turn down Scott Van Pelt's podcast invite to work on his short game

January 15, 2020
Telekinetic Powers

Patrick Mahomes knows what Travis Kelce is going to do before Travis Kelce does, according to...

January 14, 2020
God of Thunder

Noah Syndergaard is getting more ripped than a Norse god, what could possibly go wrong?

January 14, 2020
The Waiting Game

Trevor Bauer waited almost two years to dagger this former Astros pitcher over cheating...

January 14, 2020
The Grind

Golf’s top power couple gets a group lesson, Adam Scott plays tennis with Roger Federer, and...

January 14, 2020
The Comeback Kid

Chad Johnson trying out to be an XFL kicker is the best news we've heard all week

January 14, 2020
To The Victors Go the Spoils

Ed Orgeron celebrates National Championship with well-deserved booger snack

January 14, 2020
Related
The LoopTwo videos seem to confirm José Altuve was hiding s…
The LoopCarlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager, Mets Twi…
Golf News & ToursCameron Smith is still absorbing a wild month fille…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved