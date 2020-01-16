Trending
Carlos Beltran steps down as Mets manager, Mets Twitter erupts as only it can

Normally, I'd open this post with a bunch of digs at the New York Mets as an organization. I'd laugh at their sad fans, and I'd reminisce about times they've made me laugh in the past. Maybe I'd even make the same god-awful "Carlos Beltran never lost a game as Mets manager" joke that everyone is making. But, and I think I speak for a lot of fans of other teams, I genuinely feel bad for the Mets right now.

RELATED: Meet the mess: The best backpages in New York Mets history

For those who haven't heard, Beltran, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros, stepped down as Mets manager in wake of the MLB's sign-stealing scandal, which has also claimed the jobs of A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora. Beltran was the only player named in commissioner Rob Manfred's report that was released on Monday, which was focused on the Astros and Red Sox. He was expected to face no discipline, but on Thursday he and the Mets announced they had mutually agreed to part ways. "I'm grateful to them for giving me the opportunity," Beltran said in a statement. "But we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn't let myself be a distraction for the team. I wish the entire organization success in the future."

It's a shame for the Mets fans, who, while not yet sold on Beltran because of a lack of managerial experience, were still cautiously optimistic. But as any Met fan knows, the second they feel good about anything, it usually comes immediately crashing down and blows up in their faces. That was once again the case here, which is unfair to the fanbase given Beltran's supposed crimes occurred while he was in an Astros uniform.

But, like Beltran said, it was for the best. Now the Mets are without a manager once again, and the fans are coping with it the only way they know how: by poking fun of themselves on social media. No fanbase knows how to dagger itself quite like the Mets fanbase, that includes the Browns fanbase and any fanbase of a Detroit sports team. Mets fans do depressed and ashamed better than anybody. Here's a sampling of the hilarious reaction to the Beltran news:

Even UMBC... yes, 16 seed UMBC, got in the mix. WTF?

So random. So uncalled for. Poor Mets.

