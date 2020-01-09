Trending
Motor City Massacre

Detroit had the losingest year in the history of American sports in 2019

By
23 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Rey Del Rio

Blindfold yourself. Spin around three times. Point to a random spot on a map of America's saddest sports towns. Buffalo. Cleveland. Minneapolis. Flushing, Queens. All worthy contenders, if that's where your finger lands. But none—not even the heartbreaking hamlet of Cincinnati—can compete with the grandaddy, the godfather, the big kahuna of hopelessness that is Detroit, Michigan. For decades, the Lions have reigned as America's most inept sports franchise, standing as just one of four NFL franchises to never make the Super Bowl. The Tigers, short of a mid-aughts blip, haven't been much better. Historically, the Pistons and Red Wings have done just enough to make getting out of bed each day tolerable for Detroit sports heads, but in 2019, with both franchises in free fall, things took a turn for unprecedented levels of worse.

How bad, you ask? Try the worst year in the history of professional American sports. Period.

226 losses in 365 days. That's an average of about .62 losses per day for the poor put-upons of Motor City. It's not only the worst 12-month sports stretch in the city's history—bad enough on its own, given the reputation—but also America's. How did they get there? Well, just take a look at the numbers (if you have the stomach for it, that is.)

Detroit Red Wings: 32-40

Detroit Tigers: 47-114

Detroit Pistons: 41-41

Detroit Lions: 3-12-1

In the immortal words of Kevin McCallister: Buzz, your girlfriend, woof.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' skewers poor, sad, hapless, helpless Detroit Lions

The good news is that once you hit rock bottom, there's no way to go but up, and this sure as hell feels like rock bottom. Recent happenings have done little inspire confidence, however. Blake Griffin is out indefinitely following knee surgery, Matt Patricia will back in 2020, the Red Wings sit dead last in the Atlantic behind even the Senators, and the Tigers are still paying karmic dues for Ty Cobb. In other words, 227 seems like an achievable goal this year. After all, if you set your mind to it, anything is possible.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Random Daggers

Phil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having a lifetime Masters invite

21 minutes ago
Motor City Massacre

Detroit had the losingest year in the history of American sports in 2019

23 minutes ago
Tasty Coachspeak

New Giants head coach Joe Judge says being a special teams coach was like making a sandwich

an hour ago
iPhone
3 hours ago
Pray4Lucy

This high school basketball announcer's call takes a darker turn than the end of 'Se7en'

5 hours ago
Brawlball

Former MLBer sparks wild Venezuelan Winter League brawl by beating catcher with his bat

5 hours ago
Must-see TV

Jeopardy GOAT Day 2: Jeopardy James is BACK and a tough college football category

6 hours ago
Eviscerations

Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now

6 hours ago
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson once tried to escape a traffic jam at a Guns n Roses concert by helicopter, to...

a day ago
Dipsy-doo Al-Asad-a-roo

Dick Vitale tweets about college basketball and "the attacks on Al-Asad bases in Iraq," baby

January 8, 2020
Football Guys

This treasure trove of Ed Orgeron stories is what the internet was invented for

January 8, 2020
Prettay, Prettay, Prettay Good

Larry David deserves his own New York Sports radio show after spitting out these fire takes on...

January 8, 2020
Hidden Talents

World Long Drive champ Kyle Berkshire is also a world-class trick shot artist

January 8, 2020
Well Played

Jeopardy GOAT gets off to incredible start; here's everything (format, times, SPOILERS), you...

January 8, 2020
Serenity Now, Insanity Later

It's only January and we've already seen the best tennis tantrum of 2020

January 7, 2020
Zen Masters

Andre Iguodala says all he needs is a one-bedroom apartment and his clubs, has this life thing...

January 7, 2020
The Grind

Justin Thomas passes Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed's enemies list grows, and Pat Perez’s $8,000...

January 7, 2020
Let's Get Nuts

These XFL rule changes—including a double forward pass—sound pretty lit

January 7, 2020
Related
The LoopPhil Mickelson needles Justin Rose over not having …
The LoopDetroit had the losingest year in the history of Am…
The LoopNew Giants head coach Joe Judge says being a specia…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved