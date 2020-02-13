Trending
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

By
2 hours ago

On a scale of one to put-me-in-a-circus-cannon-and-fire-my-lifeless-body-into-the-moon, how sick of hearing about the Astros' sign stealing scandal are you? If you already have one foot in the barrel, you may want to just tap out now. It's been a big day. No one would blame you. But if you have one more story left in the ol' content tank, then allow us to point you in the direction of this incredible chyron KTLA graced Jose Altuve with on Thursday following the Astros' already infamous non-apology apology tour.

RELATED: Two videos seem to confirm José Altuve was hiding something underneath his jersey during ALCS

Tough but fair or total low blow? A lot of that probably depends on whether you live in the Houston metro area or not, but it's safe to say La La Land isn't very happy with Altuve and co. right now. Much of the noise around the Astros' cheating scandal has so far been generated by the Yankees and their army of suddenly righteous rules junkies, but you could make an argument that the Dodgers have even bigger grievance. They weren't robbed of a measly pennant by the peak-cheat 'Stros. They got screwed out of the whole dang enchilada.

If this is ringing any bells for you, it's probably because you remember a poor Pittsburgh PA doing something similar to Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl LIII . . .

That particular rebel got himself good and fired, but something tells us there will be no job openings at KTLA as a result of this little stunt. In fact, given everything that's come to light about the Astros (and the bombshells still waiting to drop), a Pulitzer for this lone hero may not yet be out of the question.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

2 hours ago
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

2 hours ago
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

4 hours ago
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

6 hours ago
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

7 hours ago
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

9 hours ago
Wedding Crashers

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Rickie Fowler's wedding (and some stuff you

February 12, 2020
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

February 12, 2020
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

February 12, 2020
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

February 12, 2020
Eat the Rich

We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is...

February 11, 2020
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

February 11, 2020
The Grind

Larry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlroy’s ex shows off her golf swing, and Rory...

February 11, 2020
Oh Captain, My Captain

Tiger Woods roasting his Celebrity Cup team’s swings is 100 times more entertaining than the...

February 11, 2020
All The Feels

T.J. Oshie's daughter asks for a goal. T.J. Oshie delivers. Hearts melt everywhere

February 11, 2020
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer drags Rob Manfred's body through the streets over new MLB playoff proposal

February 11, 2020
Teaching Moments

Ilya Kovalchuk skating CIRCLES around his sons is an A+ parenting video

February 10, 2020
Oh Canada

Canadian tennis player sips maple syrup mid-finals match, becomes instant national hero

February 10, 2020
Related
The LoopLA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin wi…
The LoopDavid Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Pay…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods accomplished something he hasn't done i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved