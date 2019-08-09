Trending
Cleveland Rocks

A Browns player just delivered the best play of NFL Preseason...and it wasn't Baker Mayfield

By
2 hours ago

World, meet Damon Sheey-Guiseppi. Guiseppi's name kicked around the internet for an afternoon a week or two ago when his unlikely and inspiring journey to the NFL went public. After hearing about a Browns workout in Florida, Guiseppi showed up uninvited and pretended to know Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith to get in. After running a 4.38 40-yard dash, he was invited back for another workout the following week. The only problem? Guiseppi didn't have enough to money for a hotel to stay in, so he spent the next several days sleeping outside and charging his phone at laundromats so he wouldn't miss the call from the Browns. On April 5th, after his second workout, he made the team and the rest, as they say, was history.

Except that it wasn't. On Thursday night, with the Browns leading the Redskins by a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, Guiseppi fielded a punt at his own 12, turned it up the right sideline, and took it to the house, queuing an incredible team-wide celebration that is sure to get sports softies like me all misty eyed. Hell, even Freddie Kitchens cracked a smile:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: NFL Network graphic gives away massive secret the Cleveland Browns have been keeping about Odell Beckham

If this isn't optioned for a biopic starring Jaden Smith Jr. in a decade's time, then Hollywood is really dropping the ball. That said, we shouldn't exactly be surprised. While playing at Phoenix College in 2016, Guiseppi was a NJCAA All-American, leading the nation in kick return yardage and kick return touchdowns.

Go on, kid. Don't stop there.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Cleveland Rocks

A Browns player just delivered the best play of NFL Preseason...and it wasn't Baker Mayfield

2 hours ago
Crash Course

So this is the year you finally commit to the Premier League...

17 hours ago
Tour Life

PGA Tour winner tells great story about elevator encounter with a golf fan who had no idea who...

a day ago
Is This Heaven?

The Yankees and White Sox will face off on the actual Field of Dreams next August

August 8, 2019
Punching Bags

The Baltimore Orioles should be relegated from the MLB based off this absurd Yankees stat

August 8, 2019
Tour Life

This PGA Tour caddie handled being fired by his player really, really well

August 8, 2019
Love-Hate Relationships

Don't ask Brooks Koepka if he loves golf unless you want him to stare through your soul

August 7, 2019
Dynamic Duos

No, you can't sit at Bryson and Phil's table

August 7, 2019
Gambling

A two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is the co-favorite to throw the most picks this not...

August 7, 2019
Start or Sit?

Steve Smith telling DJ Moore 'I'm going to slap the sh-t out you' if he didn't have a good is...

August 7, 2019
Dropping The Ball

Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart can't catch fly ball, and it only gets worse from there

August 7, 2019
Ouch

Rory McIlroy delivered an absolutely vicious burn to Matt Kuchar on the topic of bonus money

August 6, 2019
End of an Era

Tom Brady and Gisele put $39.5-million power-couple pad on market, plunging Boston into panic

August 6, 2019
The Grind

A new rule comes too late, Matthew Wolff channels (good) Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson’s...

August 6, 2019
Arty Sparty

Michigan State's new alternate is being called the worst college football uniform of all time

August 6, 2019
Pain In The Pocket

The 9 costliest shots in FedEx Cup Playoffs history

August 6, 2019
Swing Your Sword

Mike Leach's belly flop is as majestic as you'd expect it to be

August 6, 2019
Big Benjamins

Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh palace—replete with golf simulator—just hit the market

August 5, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods withdraws from Northern Trust, citing i…
The LoopA Browns player just delivered the best play of NFL…
Golf News & Tours7 takeaways from an action-packed Thursday at the N…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection