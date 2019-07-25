Trending
Watch Out, NFL

NFL Network graphic gives away massive secret the Cleveland Browns have been keeping about Odell Beckham

3 hours ago

In case you haven't heard, Odell Beckham Jr. is now a member of the Cleveland Browns, where he'll play alongside former LSU teammate and best bud Jarvis Landry as they fight over targets from Baker Mayfield. It should be a fascinating dynamic, and if they can all just get along, the offense will be a fun one to watch. Whether or not it produces a lot of points, and thus a lot of wins, remains to be seen.

What we do know is that Odell will be a huge part of the game plan week in, week out, just like he was as a member of the New York Giants. When healthy, he is almost always the No. 1 player defenses have to account for, and sometimes that's still not enough to slow him down. Apparently, nobody told the NFL Network this. Check out this graphic that ran on Wednesday, one that revealed a MASSIVE secret the Browns have been keeping about Beckham:

Folks, if this is true, it will be revolutionary. If Cleveland can somehow figure out a way to use a guy who has had three 1,300-yard-plus seasons and three seasons with double digit touchdown receptions in its offense, WATCH OUT, NFL. Does first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens know something we don't? The league may never be the same.

Jokes aside, this is what happens when you have to cover NFL Training Camp, which is a shell of what it once was, 24/7 during the summer months. There are only so many handoffs, so many plays run against air, and so many horrendous training camp arrivals to cover before you over saturate the product. That's how you end up with graphics like this. Tomorrow on NFL Network: Will the Patriots start Tom Brady at quarterback this season? Stay tuned.

