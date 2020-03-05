9 of our favorite golf travel bags to consider for your next golf trip

If you're reading this, it's not too late. You've likely done the hard part—booking your next golf trip. Now you need to figure out how to get your golf clubs safely to your destination. We're here to help.

The proper golf travel bag is necessary for anyone hitting the road. A travel bag needs to check all the boxes —durability, pocket space, padding and an internal strap to keep the bag snug and not moving around inside—the difference-maker is the much-appreciated ability to effortlessly move through the airport. Wheels to allow you to move through the airport with minimum effort is also key.

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian , $295

The Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian is large enough to hold anything from a standard carry bag to the largest of cart bags. There are enough pockets to store everything from a pair (or two) of golf shoes, raingear, a dozen balls and, on the way home, probably a bag of dirty laundry. At the airport, the pivoting wheels make maneuvering through check-in a breeze.

Caddymatic Shell Padded , $119.95

A durable, polyester lower half folds up inside the hard top to make it easier for storage. The shell top of the bag helps protect clubs from damage in transit.

Club Glove Last Bag Collegiate Travel Cover , $289

Not only is Club Glove one of the most trusted companies in this space, but it also offers some of the most impressive style offerings in golf. Available in 16 colors, these are well-designed bags, which also include a stiff arm protector to keep your driver safe. And the number of pockets and

Ogio Straight Jacket Travel Bag , $199.99

The strap system on this durable Ogio bag makes it easy to secure your clubs, so they don't move around and become damaged in transit. The travel bag is fully padded to protect your clubs further, and keeping the product as fresh as possible. The company, one of the most reliable for all types of bags, also boasts tip-resistant stability.

Bag Boy T-2000 Travel Cover , $203

For anyone who's struggled to fit their golf bag into a tight travel case in the past, the Bag Boy will seem like a revelation. The full wraparound zippered compartment makes it simple to get your clubs into the case.

Sun Mountain Kube Travel Cover

This might be the most innovative option in this group. The Kube folds into a versatile little square, making it convenient for condensing in size when your bag's not in there (think in the trunk of your car on a golf trip, or in storage when you're not on a strip).

$230

Tour Trek TC Pro Travel Cover , $107

Just like the bag above, this Tour Trek has a large compartment that wraps around and zippers shut. The company also boasts a central internal compression strap to help secure your clubs in transit. There are 11 colorful options to choose from.

SKB Cases ATA Deluxe Standard Hard Plastic Storage Wheeled Golf Bag Travel Case , $194

This durable case is molded from a durable polyethylene, which the company says was built to better fit golf bags of any size. This case also boasts what the company calls a "patent-pending closure system" with industrial strength latching to make the system more secure.

Linksouldier Travel bag

Made by Club Glove, the Linksouldier bag adds some class and sophistication to your travel options.

$359