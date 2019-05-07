Golf Digest Editors' Choice: Best Travel Cover of 2019

When looking at travel bags, the overriding thought is, How do I make the travel experience easier? Which is why our choice for best travel cover continues to be the Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian . In addition to checking all the boxes required of a travel bag—durability, pocket space, padding and an internal strap to keep the bag snug and not moving around inside—the difference-maker is the much-appreciated ability to effortlessly move through the airport. The ClubGlider Meridian has a retractable stand with pivoting wheels that allow you to move through the airport with minimum effort. It also lets you remove your hand to grab your I.D. or boarding pass without worrying about your travel bag toppling over.

The ClubGlider Meridian is large enough to hold anything from a standard carry bag to the largest of cart bags. There are enough pockets to store everything from a pair (or two) of golf shoes, raingear, a dozen balls and, on the way home, probably a bag of dirty laundry. At the airport, the pivoting wheels make maneuvering through check-in a breeze.

The ClubGlider also meets all padding and cushioning requirements, a nod to the fact that the travel industry isn’t the most gentle when it comes to taking your travel bag and moving it from airline check-in to the airplane to baggage claim. Nothing can ruin a golf trip like opening your travel bag and seeing the head of your driver snapped off. After the bag is removed, it folds neatly in half, so you don’t have to fight to get it to fit in the trunk of your rental car. As we said: making the travel experience easier.

Sun Mountain ClubGlider Meridian, $295

BUY NOW at GOLF GALAXY