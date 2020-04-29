Trending
Don't Play With Me Coach

7th-round Seattle Seahawks pick Stephen Sullivan had an all-time reaction to being drafted

By
4 hours ago
Northwestern State v LSU
Jonathan Bachman

We're gonna go out on a limb and say that getting drafted into the NFL is a pretty big deal. Whether you're first overall or Mr. Irrelevant, you have a shot, and for a lot of these kids, that means everything. We've seen it play out time and time again over the years. We've seen the man-eating defensive ends turn into puddles. We've seen the no-name tight ends rock out like they're in Vegas (2022 here we come!) Hell, we even saw the sentient bicep DK Metcalf breakdown after his slide into the second round last year.

Which brings us, of course, to the Seattle Seahawks. On Saturday, deep in the 7th round, the Seahawks selected Stephen Sullivan with their final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick came in, Roger Goodell announced it in his bathrobe and the world moved on. That's just the way it goes, at least on the surface. But for Sullivan, a WR/TE hybrid out of LSU, it was THE most pivotal moment of his life, as this now-viral clip of him getting the call from Seahawks' GM John Schneider makes abundantly clear.

RELATED: This NFL Draft pick's daily protein shake recipe will cause you to vomit on sight

We have no idea what it's like to be selected in the NFL Draft and never will, but we imagine it's a surreal experience. In fact, for Sullivan it was so surreal, that he literally didn't believe it was happening. "Man, coach, don't play with me, coach!" he stammers repeatedly as Schneider tries to get a word in edgewise. After hearing an excruciating 250 names called before his, Sullivan finally got the call he was waiting for . . . only to assume it was the Jerky Boys or some disgruntled high school cornerback with a grudge.

Suffice to say, this will go down as one of the great draft reactions in modern memory. But before you go and make the 53-man, get named to the Pro Bowl, and win a ring, just do one thing for us, Steve: Would you check to see if your refrigerator is running?

RELATED: Russell Wilson is lobbying for these Seahawks throwbacks, and we need them like we need air to breathe

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

From Tiger Woods club twirls to Peyton Manning bombs, The Match has a Super Bowl-like list of...

2 hours ago
Don't Play With Me Coach

7th-round Seattle Seahawks pick Stephen Sullivan had an all-time reaction to being drafted

4 hours ago
Pray 4 Jameis

The list of quarterbacks making more money than Jameis Winston next season is stunning

5 hours ago
False Hope

Does this NCAA news mean NCAA Football is coming back? Probably not, but we can dream

6 hours ago
Can't Keep An Old Dog Down

Want to feel old? Manny Ramirez is planning a baseball comeback . . . at 47

6 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy shares video of him hitting golf balls for first time since quarantine, is still

April 28, 2020
GOAT

Charles Barkley adds the latest legendary golf story to Michael Jordan's resume on 'Coffee...

April 28, 2020
NSFWFH

Graphic new images of Alex Smith's leg injury prove he is the toughest SOB in football

April 28, 2020
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's girlfriend butchers his hair, Tom Brady trash talks Tiger and the weirdest...

April 28, 2020
Mental Warfare

What if golf had "Jordan rules" ?

April 28, 2020
Love Stinks

Shrine to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appears outside Cavallari's Chicago store

April 28, 2020
Shake and Takes

Bill Simmons doesn't think Dennis Rodman, former most interesting man in the world, is very...

April 27, 2020
Famous Last Words

Eminem once jokingly threatened to dunk on Michael Jordan, nearly torpedoed shoe deal

April 27, 2020
If You Got Hate In Your Heart

No one has ever enjoyed anything as much as Horace Grant enjoyed calling the Pistons 'straight...

April 27, 2020
Gambling

Trevor Lawrence a massive favorite to be selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

April 27, 2020
Monday Superlatives

There will never be an athlete as satisfying as Michael Jordan, in any sport, ever again, for...

April 27, 2020
Yummy

This NFL Draft pick's daily protein shake recipe will cause you to vomit on sight

April 25, 2020
Let The Poor Thing Die

New Deadspin live tweeted the NFL Draft as only New Deadspin could

April 24, 2020
Related
The LoopFrom Tiger Woods club twirls to Peyton Manning bomb…
The Loop7th-round Seattle Seahawks pick Stephen Sullivan ha…
celebrityCatching Up With Collin Morikawa
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved