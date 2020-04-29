7th-round Seattle Seahawks pick Stephen Sullivan had an all-time reaction to being drafted

We're gonna go out on a limb and say that getting drafted into the NFL is a pretty big deal. Whether you're first overall or Mr. Irrelevant, you have a shot, and for a lot of these kids, that means everything. We've seen it play out time and time again over the years. We've seen the man-eating defensive ends turn into puddles. We've seen the no-name tight ends rock out like they're in Vegas (2022 here we come!) Hell, we even saw the sentient bicep DK Metcalf breakdown after his slide into the second round last year.

Which brings us, of course, to the Seattle Seahawks. On Saturday, deep in the 7th round, the Seahawks selected Stephen Sullivan with their final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The pick came in, Roger Goodell announced it in his bathrobe and the world moved on. That's just the way it goes, at least on the surface. But for Sullivan, a WR/TE hybrid out of LSU, it was THE most pivotal moment of his life, as this now-viral clip of him getting the call from Seahawks' GM John Schneider makes abundantly clear.

We have no idea what it's like to be selected in the NFL Draft and never will, but we imagine it's a surreal experience. In fact, for Sullivan it was so surreal, that he literally didn't believe it was happening. "Man, coach, don't play with me, coach!" he stammers repeatedly as Schneider tries to get a word in edgewise. After hearing an excruciating 250 names called before his, Sullivan finally got the call he was waiting for . . . only to assume it was the Jerky Boys or some disgruntled high school cornerback with a grudge.

Suffice to say, this will go down as one of the great draft reactions in modern memory. But before you go and make the 53-man, get named to the Pro Bowl, and win a ring, just do one thing for us, Steve: Would you check to see if your refrigerator is running?

