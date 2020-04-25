Trending
This NFL Draft pick's daily protein shake recipe will cause you to vomit on sight

By
an hour ago

If you've been watching ESPN's coverage of the NFL Draft, you've noticed the worldwide leader has a very strange fetish for bringing up the absolute worst thing to happen in each draft pick's life. For every "he's got great hands, quick feet and a high motor" breakdown, there's a "oh, and also, his second cousin was killed in a six-car pileup in in 2004" story that comes with it. It's been very odd.

RELATED: First-round pick's mother TOSSES girlfriend out of the camera frame in draft clip of the night

Apparently they had no such horror story for Ben Bartch, an offensive tackle from Division III Saint John's. Bartch was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 116th pick, an incredible achievement for a Division III player. How did he make it all the way to the NFL? By drinking this absolutely disgusting smoothie daily. Honestly, I think I would have rather ESPN told me the guy's dog just died:

Cottage cheese and Gatorade are two things that should never, ever, under any circumstances, be combined. It's a miracle Bartch survived consuming this concoction, let alone make it to the NFL. In case you wanted to see what it looks like, Bartch showed NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe how to assemble it back in February at the NFL Combine. It cannot be unseen:

Good lord. I'm not sure you could get away with serving that in prison. There simply has to be a better way to increase your calorie intake, but who are we to judge. It clearly worked:

Keep chuggin' baby.

RELATED: Joe Burrow's decision-making being called into question over extremely early Buffalo Wild Wings order

