2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Inside the bags of the celebrities

The 156 amateurs who paired up with professionals this week at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am endured some of the most trying weather in recent playings of the event. The wet weather, however, didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the contestants, including the many celebrities in the field. Here’s a look at some of the most recognizable amateurs in the field, and some of the equipment they used this past week in the event formerly known as the Crosby Clambake.

Larry Fitzgerald, who won the pro-am portion of the tournament last year with partner Kevin Streelman, didn't quite match the winning ways of last year. A year after running away with the event as a 13-handicapper (the team finished a whopping 41 under par) , Fitzgerald and Streelman missed the cut with a pedestrian 14-under-par total. In addition to boasting a lower handicap in 2019 (he was listed as an 8 handicap for the tournament), Fitz also sported a different set of irons at this year's event. After using clubs from PXG in 2018, the Arizona Cardinals standout wide receiver played TaylorMade’s P790 irons.

Fitzgerald’s fellow NFL star Matt Ryan ( shown here with partner Russell Knox ) is not only a pretty good quarterback, but a fine golfer as well. Sporting a 2-handicap, Ryan clearly knows his equipment, employing some new technology on the greens, with an Odyssey Toulon Stroke Lab Las Vegas model, a mallet putter with “wings” for stability on mis-hits.

Condoleezza Rice was the first female National Security Advisor and the second female Secretary of State, serving in both roles under Republican President George W. Bush. When it comes to her golf, however, Rice’s tendency is to move to the left, using a Callaway Rogue Draw driver at the AT&T. The driver places weight internally in the heel area to promote a draw bias to assist those whose shots tend to slice.

Wayne Gretzky is without doubt “The Great One” when it comes to hockey, but the GOAT with a hockey stick is also a serviceable 9-handicapper on the golf course. Paired with Dustin Johnson, who is engaged to Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina, Gretzky showed he’s not afraid to take a little help in his golf game, using TaylorMade’s forgiving M4 driver. Gretzky had the 9.5-degree head set in the lower-loft position on the adjustable hosel. Should Gretzky eventually opt for the newer M6 model, he knows a guy who can probably help, as Johnson is a TaylorMade staff player.

According to several websites that estimate the net worth of celebrities, comedian Ray Romano’s stands at north of $100 million. Still, the “Everybody Loves Raymond” star steadfastly holds onto his Callaway X Hot fairway wood—a club valued at $14.40 on the PGA.com Value Guide. Of course, Romano might have the last laugh, having used the club while making the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second time. In fact, Romano and partner Adam Schenk were near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro ( shown with partner Jason Gore ) known for his role in the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and his “Carlton Dance” that he performed on the show, in addition to hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. But Ribeiro is no joke on the golf course. A 3-handicap, Ribeiro ripped a 3-iron onto the green of the par-5 18th hole Saturday at the AT&T, taking the ball out left near the water and curving it back to leave a legitimate eagle try. (He missed, but made an easy birdie.) Ribeiro’s irons are Ping’s new i210 model, a players-type clubhead with just enough forgiveness to assist shots struck off center.

Kelly Slater is best known for winning 11 world surfing championships, but at Pebble Beach, Slater settles for merely looking at the waves coming in while on the course. A 3-handicapper and huge golfer , the 46-year-old Slater had some new equipment in play, including Titleist’s new TS2 fairway wood.

