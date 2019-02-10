Trending
Clubs and Gear

2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Inside the bags of the celebrities

By
4 hours ago

The 156 amateurs who paired up with professionals this week at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am endured some of the most trying weather in recent playings of the event. The wet weather, however, didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the contestants, including the many celebrities in the field. Here’s a look at some of the most recognizable amateurs in the field, and some of the equipment they used this past week in the event formerly known as the Crosby Clambake.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
Ben Jared

Larry Fitzgerald, who won the pro-am portion of the tournament last year with partner Kevin Streelman, didn't quite match the winning ways of last year. A year after running away with the event as a 13-handicapper (the team finished a whopping 41 under par), Fitzgerald and Streelman missed the cut with a pedestrian 14-under-par total. In addition to boasting a lower handicap in 2019 (he was listed as an 8 handicap for the tournament), Fitz also sported a different set of irons at this year's event. After using clubs from PXG in 2018, the Arizona Cardinals standout wide receiver played TaylorMade’s P790 irons.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
Harry How

Fitzgerald’s fellow NFL star Matt Ryan (shown here with partner Russell Knox) is not only a pretty good quarterback, but a fine golfer as well. Sporting a 2-handicap, Ryan clearly knows his equipment, employing some new technology on the greens, with an Odyssey Toulon Stroke Lab Las Vegas model, a mallet putter with “wings” for stability on mis-hits.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two
Chris Trotman

Condoleezza Rice was the first female National Security Advisor and the second female Secretary of State, serving in both roles under Republican President George W. Bush. When it comes to her golf, however, Rice’s tendency is to move to the left, using a Callaway Rogue Draw driver at the AT&T. The driver places weight internally in the heel area to promote a draw bias to assist those whose shots tend to slice.

RELATED: A look at Tony Romo's hand-me-down clubs from Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
Cliff Hawkins

Wayne Gretzky is without doubt “The Great One” when it comes to hockey, but the GOAT with a hockey stick is also a serviceable 9-handicapper on the golf course. Paired with Dustin Johnson, who is engaged to Gretzky’s daughter, Paulina, Gretzky showed he’s not afraid to take a little help in his golf game, using TaylorMade’s forgiving M4 driver. Gretzky had the 9.5-degree head set in the lower-loft position on the adjustable hosel. Should Gretzky eventually opt for the newer M6 model, he knows a guy who can probably help, as Johnson is a TaylorMade staff player.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Preview Day 3
Harry How

According to several websites that estimate the net worth of celebrities, comedian Ray Romano’s stands at north of $100 million. Still, the “Everybody Loves Raymond” star steadfastly holds onto his Callaway X Hot fairway wood—a club valued at $14.40 on the PGA.com Value Guide. Of course, Romano might have the last laugh, having used the club while making the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the second time. In fact, Romano and partner Adam Schenk were near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
Jeff Gross

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (shown with partner Jason Gore) known for his role in the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and his “Carlton Dance” that he performed on the show, in addition to hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. But Ribeiro is no joke on the golf course. A 3-handicap, Ribeiro ripped a 3-iron onto the green of the par-5 18th hole Saturday at the AT&T, taking the ball out left near the water and curving it back to leave a legitimate eagle try. (He missed, but made an easy birdie.) Ribeiro’s irons are Ping’s new i210 model, a players-type clubhead with just enough forgiveness to assist shots struck off center.

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
Jeff Gross

Kelly Slater is best known for winning 11 world surfing championships, but at Pebble Beach, Slater settles for merely looking at the waves coming in while on the course. A 3-handicapper and huge golfer, the 46-year-old Slater had some new equipment in play, including Titleist’s new TS2 fairway wood.

RELATED: Last year's equipment in the bags of the pros at the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am

MORE FROM THE LOOP
AT&T Pebble Beach

Watch PGA Tour players, caddies react like kids when hail hits Pebble Beach

2 hours ago
Clubs and Gear

2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Inside the bags of the celebrities

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev makes the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

a day ago
He's On Fire

A NFL quarterback not named Tony Romo is lighting up Pebble Beach on Saturday

February 9, 2019
Whoops

Stephen A. Smith says Dwayne Haskins is "more of a runner than a thrower," has never seen play...

February 8, 2019
GOAT Talk

Jordan Spieth tells funny (and kind of scary) story about playing Tom Brady at Augusta...

February 8, 2019
Battle Scars

Jordan Spieth's calloused mitts make hockey players look like hand models

February 8, 2019
Gambling

If you love betting unders, then tonight's Siena-Manhattan matchup is your Christmas

February 8, 2019
Q&A

Get to know the man behind PGA Memes, the irreverent golf Instagram account that spares no one

February 8, 2019
Outside the Box

Former MLB All-Star pitcher has two simple (and terrible) solutions to increase offense in...

February 8, 2019
Random Daggers

Nick Faldo imitates Sergio Garcia's temper tantrum, continues longtime rift between two

February 8, 2019
People Don't Forget

Zack Britton has not forgotten about the time Buck Showalter didn't pitch him in the 2016 AL...

February 7, 2019
Hold On Tight

11 signs that golf season isn't THAT far off

February 7, 2019
Electric Calls

Jim Nantz didn't hold anything back during Pebble par 3 contest, is already in Masters form

February 7, 2019
Five-Alarm Fire

Skip Bayless can retire now. He will never have a hotter take than this

February 7, 2019
Secret Sauce

European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

February 7, 2019
The 'Tona

NASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have hairiest car at Daytona 500

February 7, 2019
Legends

Utah Jazz fan buries five straight putts at mid-court for $8,000, scores another for the crowd

February 7, 2019
Related
The LoopAll things considered -- Hot List 2012 - Golf Digest
StixThe clubs Bernhard Langer used to win the SAS Champ…
StixBritish Open 2018: Can this stat predict success at…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection