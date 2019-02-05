Tony Romo plays golf with hand-me-down clubs from Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth

With a first Super Bowl under his belt, Tony Romo can now focus on what's really important: golf season.

The CBS analyst/human play-call predictor is teeing it up at this week's Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That isn't earth-shattering news considering this will be the sixth time Romo has played in the event since 2010, but what might surprise people is that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned accomplished celebrity golfer has a couple hand-me-down clubs in his golf bag. Of course, they're not exactly what you'd find in a discount bin at a sporting goods store.

RELATED: Watch Nick Faldo make an ace on Jim Nantz's Pebble Beach backyard hole

PGATour.com's Andrew Tursky did a deep dive into Romo's golf equipment on Tuesday and while gear geeks will be more interested to know what type of shaft the 38-year-old has in his fairway woods, the real attention getters are a 60-degree Vokey wedge he got from Jordan Spieth and a Nike Method putter inherited from Tiger Woods.

“He’s best friends with Jordan,” Mizuno tour rep Jeff Cook told Tursky. “He plays a lot with Jordan at the same club, they play all the time at home. When Jordan gets done with his and gets new ones, he gives them to him, or whoever else he gives them to.”

Here's a look at the wedge:

Romo is also friends with Woods. In fact, the two partnered at this event in 2012, something Phil Mickelson revealed he used to get into Tiger's head before the final round that year. Tiger used that model putter off-and-on for several years until Nike stopped making golf equipment in 2016.

THE GRIND: Rickie Fowler's wild win & Johnny Miller's tearful farewell

Romo has become a serious force on the celebrity golf circuit. Last year he won the American Century Championship in Tahoe while making his PGA Tour debut (on a sponsor exemption) at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. He's still looking for a first victory at Pebble Beach, though, and this year, he's trying with a little help from his friends. Literally.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP